EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with large majorities

Frankfurt am Main, August 22, 2024

Press release of the Branicks Group AG

Branicks Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with large majorities

Jürgen Josef Overath elected to the Supervisory Board as successor to Prof. Dr. Ulrich Reuter

Frankfurt am Main, August 22, 2024: The today’s ordinary Annual General Meeting of Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, which took place in a virtual format, approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board by large majorities.

In her speech at the Annual General Meeting, CEO Sonja Wärntges looked back on the 2023 financial year of Branicks Group AG and discussed the course of the 2024 financial year to date. “The 2023 financial year was characterized by strong headwinds and numerous operational and financial challenges. Nevertheless, we largely succeeded in achieving our forecasts. So far in 2024, we have been successful in refinancing and reducing our debt. On this basis, Branicks is on track thanks to a valuable real estate portfolio and a refined strategy. Branicks delivers with speed.”

Among other things, the Annual General Meeting decided a large majority to ratify the acts of the members of the Managing and Supervisory Boards for fiscal year 2023 and elected Jürgen Josef Overath as a new shareholder representative to the Supervisory Board to succeed Prof. Dr. Ulrich Reuter, who resigned from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from December 31, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting also appointed BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditors for the 2024 financial year and discussed the remuneration report for the Management Board and Supervisory Board.

More than 55% of the voting share capital of Branicks was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

