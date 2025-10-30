EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Initiation of the process to conclude a control and profit transfer agreement with VIB Vermögen AG

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

30.10.2025 / 17:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, October 30, 2025

Press release of the Branicks Group AG

Branicks Group AG: Initiation of the process to conclude a control and profit transfer agreement with VIB Vermögen AG

Frankfurt, 30 October 2025 – DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (“DIC REI KGaA”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, and VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”) today agreed to commence discussions on the conclusion of a control and profit transfer agreement pursuant to Section 291 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) between DIC REI KGaA as the controlling company and VIB as the controlled company and to take the necessary preparatory measures.

Under the control and profit transfer agreement, DIC REI KGaA is to grant VIB's outside shareholders an annual compensation payment for the duration of the agreement. In addition, the agreement is to provide for an offer to acquire the shares of VIB's outside shareholders in exchange for newly issued Branicks shares. A conditional capital of Branicks is to be created for this purpose. Outside shareholders currently hold around 31.25% of VIB. The final structure of the annual compensation payment and the exchange offer under the agreement will be determined by DIC REI KGaA and VIB in accordance with legal requirements.

"With the initiation of the process for concluding a control and profit transfer agreement with VIB AG, we are consistently continuing the integration of VIB into the Branicks Group. The aim is to create clearly structured, streamlined decision-making processes and group structures that will enable us to manage and develop the Branicks Group in a market-oriented and cost-efficient manner in the interests of our stakeholders," commented Sonja Wärntges, Chairwoman of the Executive Board of Branicks Group AG, on the plans presented.

Branicks expects that in February 2026 the respective extraordinary general meetings of VIB will be asked for the necessary approval and of Branicks for the necessary resolution.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 11.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1492