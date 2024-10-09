EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: ESG top rating in Morningstar Sustainalytics ranking further improved and EPRA Gold awards for corporate reports 2023

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): ESG/Real Estate

Branicks Group AG: ESG top rating in Morningstar Sustainalytics ranking further improved and EPRA Gold awards for corporate reports 2023



09.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, October 09, 2024

Press release of the Branicks Group AG

Branicks Group AG: ESG top rating in Morningstar Sustainalytics ranking further improved and EPRA Gold awards for corporate reports 2023

Moved up to third place in global peer comparison

Sustainability as a core element of corporate strategy

ESG becoming an increasingly important part of stakeholder dialog

Gold awards again in the EPRA Annual Report Survey

Frankfurt am Main, October 9, 2024 - Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has further improved its leading position in the global “ESG Risk Rating” published by the analysis company Morningstar Sustainalytics at the beginning of October and once again improved its position in the real estate sector and among the more than 16,000 companies analyzed from a wide range of industries.

In this year's global Sustainalytics ranking, Branicks was ranked third out of all 158 companies assessed in its sector, improving by a further two places on its already very positive rating from the previous year. In a global comparison across all industries, Branicks has risen from 44th place in the previous year to 27th place in 2024 out of over 16,000 participating companies.

In addition, Branicks Group AG once again received Gold Awards in the internationally renowned 2024 EPRA Annual Report Survey published at the end of September for both its 2023 Annual Report and its 2023 Sustainability Report. Branicks was thus able to repeat the best possible ranking for the annual report for the fifth year in a row and for the sustainability report for the third year in a row. The Branicks investment company VIB Vermögen AG was also awarded gold for its annual and sustainability report.

“These are top rankings for our teams, which we are very pleased about. At the same time, these ratings confirm our ESG ambitions, which are a fully integrated part of our corporate strategy. We are very motivated by the fact that we were once again able to expand our leading position internationally among peer companies and across all sectors in the Sustainalytics analysts' expert assessment and maintain our best-level ranking in the EPRA Survey. The topic is also becoming increasingly important for Branicks in the stakeholder dialog and offers real added value,” commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG, on the awards.

The alignment of corporate activities with ESG criteria has been part of Branicks' strategic approach for more than ten years and is increasingly becoming the focus of the corporate strategy. In the current financial year and the coming years, Branicks will continue to drive forward its transformation into a profitable, ESG-focused and value-creating asset expert, for example by expanding its portfolio to include the renewables asset class and by placing a particular focus on its own advisory expertise for its stakeholders. The green building ratio in the proprietary portfolio, which had risen to 44.2% as at June 30, 2024, reflects the clear commitment to sustainability within the Branicks real estate Commercial Portfolio.

Branicks also achieves top positions in other ESG-relevant ratings, such as S&P Global CSA. Branicks Group AG is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED and BREEAM.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 12.5 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details go to www.branicks.com

PR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com