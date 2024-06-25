EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: New and follow-up lettings in Frankfurt's trade fair and banking district

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Contract

Branicks Group AG: New and follow-up lettings in Frankfurt's trade fair and banking district



25.06.2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST

Press release

Branicks Group AG: New and follow-up lettings in Frankfurt's trade fair and banking district

Letting of 6,500 square metres of office space to tenants from the financial sector

Sustainability certificates and property quality strong criteria for tenants

Clear trend towards back to office

Frankfurt am Main, 25 June 2024: Branicks Group AG ("Branicks"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has concluded new and follow-up leases for office space in Frankfurt with three premium tenants from the financial sector.

A major bank, which already occupies a large amount of space in Frankfurt's IBC in City West, has leased an additional 2,480 square metres of office space with a contract term of seven years.

In the Eurotheum and the Garden Tower, follow-up contracts with a three-year lease term were concluded with existing tenants for around 2,000 square metres of office space in each case. The lettings confirm the increasingly recognizable back-to-office trend in the Frankfurt property market and the great interest on the market in our high-quality office space.

"With our many years of expertise in asset management and a clear focus on the requirements of contemporary office properties, we meet the needs of discerning tenants. ESG requirements and customized office concepts flank the strategy of many employers to increasingly win back their employees for an office presence," says Christian Fritzsche, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer at Branicks.

Details on the properties

The IBC is conveniently located at Theodor-Heuss-Allee 70-74, directly opposite the Frankfurt Trade Fair Centre. It has a total of 82,000 square metres of office space and has been awarded the LEED Platinum sustainability certificate. The main users of the IBC are well-known financial institutions.

Eurotheum, Neue Mainzer Strasse 66-68 and Garden Tower, Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 are located in the centre of Frankfurt's banking district. The Eurotheum was completed in 2000 and modernized in 2018. It has a total area of around 23,000 square metres on 31 floors. The Garden Tower was built in the mid-1970s and extensively refurbished in 2005/06. The building has 25,000 square metres of lettable space on 25 floors.

All three properties are part of the Branicks Group AG's Institutional Business.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

