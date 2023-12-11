EQS-News: Calvert International AG signs binding term sheet to acquire African Energy Week

EQS-News: Calvert International AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Calvert International AG signs binding term sheet to acquire African Energy Week



11.12.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 11 December 2023

Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, a fast-growing investment holding company focused on the African energy sector, announced today that it has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority stake in the South African conferencing company Africa Energy Week Pty. Ltd. (AEW). AEW is a major player in the conference business with its eponymous series of events, which promote business opportunities in the energy sector across the continent.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2024.

++ About CIAG

Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, is an investment holding company focused on the African energy sector and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. CIAG's shares are listed on the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding company of its subsidiaries Centurion Law Group in South Africa and Mauritius, providing mainly growth capital, management services and strategic advice to its subsidiaries. Centurion Law Group provides comprehensive professional services, in particular legal advice in all African jurisdictions around market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for private and public sector companies, with a focus on the African energy sector.

++ About AEW

AEW is an annual conference, exhibition, and networking event, uniting African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW, visit https://aecweek.com

Contact for investor relations and press enquiries:

Calvert International AG

Ms. Jessica Stang, Investor Relations

Opernplatz 14, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

T: +49 69 1532944 42

ir@calvertinternationalag.com

www.calvertinternationalag.com

