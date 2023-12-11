Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.12.2023 10:00:03

EQS-News: Calvert International AG signs binding term sheet to acquire African Energy Week

EQS-News: Calvert International AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Calvert International AG signs binding term sheet to acquire African Energy Week

11.12.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RELEASE OF AN ADHOC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

 

Calvert International AG signs binding term sheet to acquire African Energy Week

 

Frankfurt am Main, 11 December 2023

 

Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, a fast-growing investment holding company focused on the African energy sector, announced today that it has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority stake in the South African conferencing company Africa Energy Week Pty. Ltd. (AEW). AEW is a major player in the conference business with its eponymous series of events, which promote business opportunities in the energy sector across the continent.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2024.

 

++ About CIAG

Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, is an investment holding company focused on the African energy sector and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. CIAG's shares are listed on the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding company of its subsidiaries Centurion Law Group in South Africa and Mauritius, providing mainly growth capital, management services and strategic advice to its subsidiaries. Centurion Law Group provides comprehensive professional services, in particular legal advice in all African jurisdictions around market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for private and public sector companies, with a focus on the African energy sector.

 

++ About AEW

AEW is an annual conference, exhibition, and networking event, uniting African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW, visit https://aecweek.com

 

Contact for investor relations and press enquiries:

Calvert International AG

Ms. Jessica Stang, Investor Relations

Opernplatz 14, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

T: +49 69 1532944 42

ir@calvertinternationalag.com

www.calvertinternationalag.com

 

End of Adhoc Announcement


11.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Calvert International AG
Opernplatz 14
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: INFO@calvertinternational.com
Internet: https://www.calvertinternationalag.com/
ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9
WKN: A2YN5X
EQS News ID: 1794091

Notierung vorgesehen./ Intended to be listed.
 
End of News EQS News Service

1794091  11.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1794091&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Calvert International AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Calvert International AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Calvert International AG 2,50 -3,10% Calvert International AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX knackt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen