EQS-News: CALVERT INTERNATIONAL AG PUBLISHES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024

CALVERT INTERNATIONAL AG PUBLISHES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024



26.06.2025

Strong revenue growth at group level drives overall results

Strategic realignment in the field of green technologies supports positive outlook for 2025

Frankfurt am Main, June 26, 2025 – Calvert International AG ("CIAG"; ISIN DE000A2YN5X9) today announced the publication of its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024, highlighting substantial growth and a positive operational result.

CIAG generated consolidated revenues of EUR 3.4 million in 2024, compared with EUR 2.1 million in 2023. This significant increase in revenues of around 60% is primarily attributable to higher revenues across the entire Group. In addition, the successful acquisition of Emerging Energy Corporation (EEC) and further asset acquisitions contributed significantly to the Group's financial performance and asset base.

STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND BALANCE SHEET EXPANSION

EBITA for the Group improved to EUR 0.427 million in 2024 (2023: EUR 0.208 million), reflecting improved operational efficiency and revenue growth. Total assets significantly increased to EUR 8.715 million as of December 31, 2024 (2023: EUR 4.887 million), supported by both the acquisition of EEC and increased sales activity. End of fiscal year 2024 total equity stood at EUR 3.588 million, up from EUR 2.974 million at the end of 2023.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025: STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT AND FOCUSED GROWTH

Looking ahead, CIAG is well-positioned for a transformative 2025, having established itself as a resilient management holding company with a robust deal pipeline. The strategic realignment focuses on high-growth sectors within the African energy market, including carbon capture, recycling, and off-grid energy solutions. These areas are expected to benefit from increasing global demand for sustainable technologies.

The acquisition of Emerging Energy Corporation (EEC) in early 2024 has not only contributed materially to the Group's improved financials but also reinforced CIAG’s commitment to expanding its portfolio in the renewable energy space. CIAG is currently in negotiations with additional companies in the sector, aiming to further drive innovation and sustainable growth across the continent.

The Centurion Law Group (CLG) subsidiaries in South Africa and Mauritius continue to provide specialized legal and advisory services and are focused on expanding their presence in the European market. Their performance supports CIAG’s overarching strategy to increase sales and strengthen synergies across the Group.

CIAG remains optimistic about the year ahead and is committed to fostering sustainable development while generating strong financial returns for its stakeholders.

About CIAG

Calvert International AG (“CIAG”) is an investment holding company focused on the African energy sector and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. CIAG's shares are listed on the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding company of its subsidiaries Centurion Law Group in South Africa and Mauritius, providing mainly growth capital, management services and strategic advice to its subsidiaries. Centurion Law Group provides comprehensive professional services, in particular legal advice in all African jurisdictions around market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for private and public sector companies, with a focus on the African energy sector. For additional information please visit: https://calvertinternationalag.com/

