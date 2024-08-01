EQS-News: CENIT remains on the growth track: Group consolidated sales revenue increased again by around 13.6% year-on-year to EUR 99,355 k in the first half of the year

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

CENIT remains on the growth track: Group consolidated sales revenue increased again by around 13.6% year-on-year to EUR 99,355 k in the first half of the year



01.08.2024 / 07:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, August 1st, 2024 – The CENIT Group continues to pursue its growth path also in the second quarter of 2024 and achieved sales revenue of EUR 99,355 k (previous year: EUR 87,470 k/+13.6%). Sales of third-party software increased by 13.4% to EUR 50,771 k (prior year: EUR 44,754 k). Sales of CENIT's own software increased significantly from EUR 7,637 k to EUR 9,291 k (+21.7%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 12.0% to EUR 39,210 k (previous year: EUR 35,008 k).

Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 57,464 k (previous year: EUR 52,770 k) and thus increased by 8.9%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 5,796 k (previous year: EUR 5,746 k/+0.9%) and EBIT of EUR 2,006 k (previous year: EUR 2,620 k/-23.4%), which was mainly due to acquisition costs and higher depreciation and amortization in relation to company acquisitions. Earnings per share amounted to Cent 1,3 (previous year: Cent 18,5).

Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 44,732 k (Dec. 31, 2023: EUR 45,003 k). The equity ratio amounted to 30.0% (Dec. 31, 2023: 29.3%). Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 28,627 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2023: EUR 24,341 k). The operating cash flow reached EUR 11,150 k (previous year: EUR 10,304 k) in particular due to a project-related increase in receivables.

Employees

As of June 30, 2024, the number of employees in the Group was 936 (Dec. 31, 2023:893). Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 43,081 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 39,737 k).

Outlook

For the current year, our outlook for the CENIT Group is to reach a revenue of around EUR 195,000 - 202,000 k and earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 11,700 - 12,200 k. This forecast does not include any acquisition effects.

Please visit CENIT’s homepage for the entire half-year report as of 30 June 2024:

https://www.cenit.com/en_EN/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

About CENIT:

CENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 35 years! CENIT has around 900 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.

Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Tanja Marinovic

Investor Relations

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Fax:+49711782544-4320

Email: aktie@cenit.de

Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.