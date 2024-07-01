EQS-News: CEO Maria Zesch hands over leadership of TAKKT AG - Andreas Weishaar takes over ad interim

|
Stuttgart, Germany, July 1, 2024. After three years of successful transformation at TAKKT, CEO Maria Zesch has decided to pursue a new career path for personal reasons. By mutual agreement, the Supervisory Board and Maria Zesch have agreed to her resignation from the Management Board effective July 31, 2024. On August 1, 2024, Andreas Weishaar, a very successful and experienced manager, will take over the CEO role on an interim basis. The Supervisory Board has also started the process for a long-term replacement.
"On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely thank Maria Zesch for her outstanding commitment and successful work for our company," said Hubertus Mühlhäuser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "Maria Zesch has restructured TAKKT over the past three years, positively shaped the culture and sharpened the market positioning of our company. TAKKT will continue to pursue the transformation process she has successfully initiated and at the same time focus on new growth impulses. We wish Maria all the best and every success for her personal and professional future."
Andreas Weishaar
About TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 600,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is listed on the SDAX and is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
