EQS-News: CGM proposes dividend of EUR 1.00 to be passed at virtual AGM in May

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

CGM proposes dividend of EUR 1.00 to be passed at virtual AGM in May



10.04.2024 / 15:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CGM proposes dividend of EUR 1.00 to be passed at virtual AGM in May

Virtual Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024

Agenda for the AGM published

Dividend doubled to EUR 1.00

Koblenz - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) will hold its Annual General Meeting on May 22 again virtually this year. The virtual AGM format will enable a direct interaction between shareholders and management by means of video communication and digital communication channels. It will also make it easier for international investors to participate without additional travel expenses and an associated reduction in CO2 emissions.

The agenda and all documents relating to the AGM were published today on the company’s website. The general partner and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting, this is EUR 0.50 more than previous year. The planned total payout would be more than EUR 50 million. The proposed payout corresponds to a dividend yield of 2.6 percent.

"As we want our shareholders to participate in our positive development and in additional profitable growth, we plan to double our dividend payout. CompuGroup Medical is a pioneer in the digitization of the international health sector and spearheading in the usage of Artificial Intelligence in software solutions for our customers", comments CEO Michael Rauch.

The preliminary figures for the financial year 2023 and the guidance for 2024 were already announced on February 7, 2023. The full Annual Report is available on the company's website under Investor Relations since March 28, 2023.

All documents relating to the AGM are available on the company's website at http://www.cgm.com/agm.