10.04.2024 15:26:08

EQS-News: CGM proposes dividend of EUR 1.00 to be passed at virtual AGM in May

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
CGM proposes dividend of EUR 1.00 to be passed at virtual AGM in May

10.04.2024 / 15:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CGM proposes dividend of EUR 1.00 to be passed at virtual AGM in May

  • Virtual Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024
  • Agenda for the AGM published
  • Dividend doubled to EUR 1.00

 

Koblenz - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) will hold its Annual General Meeting on May 22 again virtually this year. The virtual AGM format will enable a direct interaction between shareholders and management by means of video communication and digital communication channels. It will also make it easier for international investors to participate without additional travel expenses and an associated reduction in CO2 emissions.

The agenda and all documents relating to the AGM were published today on the company’s website. The general partner and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting, this is EUR 0.50 more than previous year. The planned total payout would be more than EUR 50 million. The proposed payout corresponds to a dividend yield of 2.6 percent.

"As we want our shareholders to participate in our positive development and in additional profitable growth, we plan to double our dividend payout. CompuGroup Medical is a pioneer in the digitization of the international health sector and spearheading in the usage of Artificial Intelligence in software solutions for our customers", comments CEO Michael Rauch.

The preliminary figures for the financial year 2023 and the guidance for 2024 were already announced on February 7, 2023. The full Annual Report is available on the company's website under Investor Relations since March 28, 2023.

All documents relating to the AGM are available on the company's website at http://www.cgm.com/agm.

 


10.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)160 3630362
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE000A288904
WKN: A28890
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1877795

 
End of News EQS News Service

1877795  10.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1877795&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen

20.02.24 CompuGroup Medical Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.02.24 CompuGroup Medical Buy Warburg Research
15.02.24 CompuGroup Medical Buy Baader Bank
12.02.24 CompuGroup Medical Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.02.24 CompuGroup Medical Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 30,64 0,59% CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Verbraucherpreise im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel in Rot -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schafft letztlich doch noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlichuneins
Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Am Mittwoch schlossen die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten