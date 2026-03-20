EQS-News: CGRE AG expands its Executive Board

EQS-News: CGRE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CGRE AG expands its Executive Board



20.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

CGRE AG expands its Executive Board

Ulf Graichen takes over operational management as the new COO of CGRE AG

The finance portfolio will be transferred to Jeff Schuster with effect from 1 April 2026

Ronald Pofalla remains Chairman of the Executive Board

Jürgen Kutz is stepping down from the Executive Board and will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity



Leipzig, 20 March 2026 – In line with its medium-term corporate strategy, CGRE AG will restructure its Executive Board to meet future requirements.

As a first step, Ulf Graichen has taken over as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CGRE’s operational division with effect from 1 March 2026. A qualified civil engineer with 18 years’ management experience in planning, development and construction, he possesses extensive technical and leadership expertise in the construction and property sectors. In this role, he has acquired broad expertise in the development, conversion and refurbishment of historic buildings, former industrial and commercial sites, and inner-city residential areas. As a long-standing branch manager and managing director of various project and service companies, his managerial responsibilities spanned the areas of trades, lettings, sales, property management, project management, obtaining planning permission and financing. Most recently, Ulf Graichen served as Chairman of the Board at CG Elementum AG.

Following a resolution by the Supervisory Board of CGRE AG, the Finance function will be transferred to Jörg Scheunemann as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 April 2026. A graduate in business administration, he has over 15 years of extensive experience, including responsibility for personnel management, in the development of the regulatory environment for banks, particularly in the areas of risk management and trading operations, accounting, controlling and process optimisation. Following roles at renowned audit and consultancy firms such as PwC and KPMG, he served as Head of Banking Control at LBS Ost AG from 2020 to 2024, as well as Managing Director of LBS Grundstücksverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH. Since 2024, Jörg Scheunemann has been working as an independent interim manager and project manager for banks and financial institutions, and is also deputy chair of the audit committee at bbg BERLINER BAUGENOSSENSCHAFT e. G.

Ronald Pofalla remains Chairman of the Executive Board of CGRE AG. In his role as CEO, he is responsible for strategic corporate development, organisation, legal affairs, human resources, compliance and communications.

With effect from 16 March 2026, Jürgen Kutz has stepped down from the Executive Board of CGRE AG; however, he will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity.

Further information on CGRE AG is available on the company website at CGRE AG (www.cgre.ag).

contact:Ronald PofallaExecutive Board (Spokesperson)aktie@cgre.ag