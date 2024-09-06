EQS-News: Changes in the Board of Directors

06.09.2024 08:14:11

Changes in the Board of Directors

Baden-Baden, September 6, 2024: Isabel Rösler will step down from the Board of Directors of grenke AG at her own request, effective December 31 of this year. She assumed her position as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) on January 1, 2021, overseeing key internal control functions such as risk controlling, compliance, anti-money laundering, information security and data protection. Her responsibilities also include the Credit Center and the Administration Department.

“The turn of the year is an opportune time to hand over the reins and pursue new opportunities,” highlighted Isabel Rösler. “grenke has successfully navigated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the interest rate shock, enabling it to regain its former sales strength, with my active involvement. In my area of responsibility, I have implemented the structural and personnel decisions necessary for the Company to sustainably achieve its ambitious growth targets in the future within a challenging regulatory environment.”

Jens Rönnberg, Chairman of the grenke AG Supervisory Board, stated: “The Supervisory Board acknowledges and deeply regrets Ms Rösler’s decision and extends its sincere appreciation for her valuable contributions during her time at grenke AG. Her experience and strong dedication have had an impact on the Company’s success in recent years and have helped shape the Group. The Supervisory Board has already begun the necessary steps for succession planning.”


About grenke
The grenke Group (grenke) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, grenke’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of grenke’s activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,200 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. grenke shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

