15.08.2024 08:00:04

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG: Raising of Additional Equity to Drive Acceleration of Growth

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
CHAPTERS Group AG: Raising of Additional Equity to Drive Acceleration of Growth

15.08.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As announced in the ad-hoc release of August 14, 2024 CHAPTERS Group AG successfully completed a capital increase.
The company raised approx. EUR 85 million in equity by issuing 3,438,322 new shares at 24.70 Euro per share. The raise was significantly oversubscribed.
Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG commented:
„Following the funding commitments we secured in April 2024, we continued to build the M&A pipeline within our existing platforms and established two new Vertical Market Software platforms. The raise completed yesterday provides us with the capital to execute on the opportunities and further scale the group.
We are incredibly proud that lead investor Antheia, family office of Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify, significantly increased their stake in CHAPTERS and are now one of our largest shareholders. In addition, our existing shareholders Sator Grove and Mitch Rales substantially increased their investment and we had several other family offices joining our investor base. This strong support allows us to focus on building CHAPTERS for the very long-term.”
 

15.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1968405

 
End of News EQS News Service

1968405  15.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968405&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Nachrichten