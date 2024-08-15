|
15.08.2024 08:00:04
EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG: Raising of Additional Equity to Drive Acceleration of Growth
|
EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
As announced in the ad-hoc release of August 14, 2024 CHAPTERS Group AG successfully completed a capital increase.
The company raised approx. EUR 85 million in equity by issuing 3,438,322 new shares at 24.70 Euro per share. The raise was significantly oversubscribed.
Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG commented:
„Following the funding commitments we secured in April 2024, we continued to build the M&A pipeline within our existing platforms and established two new Vertical Market Software platforms. The raise completed yesterday provides us with the capital to execute on the opportunities and further scale the group.
We are incredibly proud that lead investor Antheia, family office of Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify, significantly increased their stake in CHAPTERS and are now one of our largest shareholders. In addition, our existing shareholders Sator Grove and Mitch Rales substantially increased their investment and we had several other family offices joining our investor base. This strong support allows us to focus on building CHAPTERS for the very long-term.”
15.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1968405
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1968405 15.08.2024 CET/CEST
