18.06.2024 11:34:48

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical acquires AmbulApps

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
CompuGroup Medical acquires AmbulApps

18.06.2024 / 11:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical acquires AmbulApps  

Koblenz - CompuGroup Medical acquires AmbulApps GmbH, a specialist in digital anamnesis tools. Founded in Neuss in 2015, the company organizes, digitizes and structures the collection of data from and about patients. CompuGroup Medical will integrate AmbulApps' applications into its portfolio of solutions and further develop them.

AmbulApps offers solutions for digital patient information, anamnesis in the waiting room, home visits, the creation of treatment plans and the documentation of medical interventions. Data is stored in existing systems as documents and structured information. This reduces workload and optimizes information systems, especially in practices that were previously mostly paper-based. AmbulApp's many years of experience in the field of physician, clinic and document management software and a large network of partners form the basis for a powerful, legally compliant software solution.

"With the acquisition of AmbulApps, we once again underline our commitment to provide our customers in the healthcare sector with innovative technologies," explains Dr. Ulrich Thomé, Managing Director Ambulatory Information Systems DACH at CompuGroup Medical. "AmbulApps' expertise in digital anamnesis is a valuable addition and will be integrated into our existing solutions. This will enable our customers to further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of patient care," said Dr. Thomé.

"We are delighted to become part of CompuGroup Medical, one of the world's leading e-health companies. This will enable us to make AmbulApps' technology available to an even larger customer base and to further develop it," says Lars Schmidt, Managing Director of AmbulApps.


18.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)160 3630362
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE000A288904
WKN: A28890
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1927737

 
End of News EQS News Service

1927737  18.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1927737&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen

05.06.24 CompuGroup Medical Buy Baader Bank
13.05.24 CompuGroup Medical Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.05.24 CompuGroup Medical Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.05.24 CompuGroup Medical Buy Warburg Research
08.05.24 CompuGroup Medical Buy Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 24,64 -0,08% CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verhalten freundlich -- DAX steigt wieder -- Märkte in Asien zum Handelsende mehrheitlich grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag leicht im Plus, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aktuell auch wieder fester präsentiert. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich indes überwiegend freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen