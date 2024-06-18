|
18.06.2024 11:34:48
EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical acquires AmbulApps
|
EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
CompuGroup Medical acquires AmbulApps
Koblenz - CompuGroup Medical acquires AmbulApps GmbH, a specialist in digital anamnesis tools. Founded in Neuss in 2015, the company organizes, digitizes and structures the collection of data from and about patients. CompuGroup Medical will integrate AmbulApps' applications into its portfolio of solutions and further develop them.
AmbulApps offers solutions for digital patient information, anamnesis in the waiting room, home visits, the creation of treatment plans and the documentation of medical interventions. Data is stored in existing systems as documents and structured information. This reduces workload and optimizes information systems, especially in practices that were previously mostly paper-based. AmbulApp's many years of experience in the field of physician, clinic and document management software and a large network of partners form the basis for a powerful, legally compliant software solution.
"With the acquisition of AmbulApps, we once again underline our commitment to provide our customers in the healthcare sector with innovative technologies," explains Dr. Ulrich Thomé, Managing Director Ambulatory Information Systems DACH at CompuGroup Medical. "AmbulApps' expertise in digital anamnesis is a valuable addition and will be integrated into our existing solutions. This will enable our customers to further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of patient care," said Dr. Thomé.
"We are delighted to become part of CompuGroup Medical, one of the world's leading e-health companies. This will enable us to make AmbulApps' technology available to an even larger customer base and to further develop it," says Lars Schmidt, Managing Director of AmbulApps.
18.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)160 3630362
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A288904
|WKN:
|A28890
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1927737
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1927737 18.06.2024 CET/CEST
