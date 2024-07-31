EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical appoints Prof. Dr. Daniel Gotthardt as new CEO

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical announced today that the Administrative Board appoints the company founder’s son, Prof. (apl.) Dr. med. Daniel Gotthardt, as CEO of CGM effective as of September 1, 2024. The current CEO Michael Rauch will leave the company in the best mutual agreement to pursue new professional challenges outside of CGM. Michael Rauch joined as CFO in August 2019, was then additionally appointed as Spokesman for the Managing Directors in June 2022, and took over the role as CEO in May 2023. He handed over the role as CFO to Daniela Hommel in February 2024.

After studying medicine in Heidelberg and completing his doctorate at the Max Planck Institute for medical research and at the Imperial College in London, Daniel Gotthardt worked at the University Clinic Heidelberg for 13 years, most recently as managing senior physician. He was managing director of Mediteo GmbH and the sole board member of Gotthardt Healthgroup AG and XLHealth AG. Since the beginning of 2023, Daniel Gotthardt is Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CGM. In addition, he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of the former CompuGROUP Holding AG respectively CompuGroup Medical SE since 2003, and was appointed as member of the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE in 2020.

Frank Gotthardt, company founder and Chairman of the Administrative Board, comments: “Over the past five years, Michael Rauch has loyally placed his international management experience and his enormous work energy surplus at the service of CGM and its shareholders. With a sustainable focus on free cash flow, he increased organic growth and total revenues by around EUR 500 million to EUR 1.19 billion. I would like to thank him warmly on behalf of the entire Administrative Board for the excellent cooperation and wish him all the very best for his future. With my son Daniel, a medical doctor is now taking the role as CEO for the first time in the company's history, which underlines CGM's clear thematic focus and relentless customer orientation. In addition, he has demonstrated his entrepreneurial skills and visionary expertise in various positions in the crucial future fields of modern cloud systems, data-based solutions and Artificial Intelligence applications in recent years.”

Daniel Gotthardt adds: “Medical knowledge is developing exponentially, but at the same time doctors, pharmacists and the many helping hands have less time for each individual patient. As CGM, our most important task is to be a reliable and at the same time innovative partner for our customers in this demanding situation. Data-based and AI-powered solutions open up a new dimension in this context. As CEO, my focus will be on the strengths that are the basis for CGM's success – unwavering customer orientation, operational excellence as well as the consistent focus on a connected and patient-centered healthcare system. For nobody should suffer or die because at some point medical information was missing.”