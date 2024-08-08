09.08.2024 00:07:27

EQS-News: Conference call on the results for the 3rd quarter 2023/24 (ending 30 June 2024) on 14 August 2024

EQS-News: Douglas AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference
Conference call on the results for the 3rd quarter 2023/24 (ending 30 June 2024) on 14 August 2024

09.08.2024 / 00:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Conference Call Invitation

Conference call on the results for the 3rd quarter 2023/24 (ending 30 June 2024) on 14 August 2024

Düsseldorf, 09 August 2024 – The DOUGLAS Group, Europe’s number one omnichannel destination for premium beauty, invites you to an analyst and investor update call on the third quarter 2023/24 on 14 August 2024.

 

The conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 14 August 2024.

To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options:

  • To participate in the audio conference, please use this link to register for the conference call.
    • Please use this webcast link to follow the presentation when dialed in.
  • You can follow the webcast with audio via this link.

 

About the DOUGLAS Group

The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,870 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom – DOUGLAS 2026”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2022/23, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales (net) of 4.1 billion euros and employed around 18,000 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website.

Investor Contact

Stefanie Steiner
Director Investor Relations and M&A
Phone: +49 211 16847 8594
Mail: ir@douglas.de


09.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1
WKN: BEAU7Y
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1964419

 
End of News EQS News Service

1964419  09.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964419&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Douglasmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Douglasmehr Analysen

31.07.24 Douglas Buy UBS AG
18.07.24 Douglas Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.07.24 Douglas Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.07.24 Douglas Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.07.24 Douglas Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Douglas 17,72 0,91% Douglas

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen