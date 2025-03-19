EQS-News: CTI Welcomes a New Member to the Advisory Board

EQS-News: Cavitation Technologies, Inc / Key word(s): Manufacturing

CTI Welcomes a New Member to the Advisory Board



19.03.2025 / 14:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CHATSWORTH, CA - March 19, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (“CTi” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CVAT), a pioneering nano-technology firm specializing in advanced fluid processing solutions, today announced the appointment of Duane Peter Germenis to its Advisory Board. Germenis will play a crucial role in advancing CTi’s water processing applications.

In his new role, Germenis will lead initiatives within CTi’s water division, focusing on the commercialization of the company’s innovative water treatment technologies, including the Nano Reactor® systems and Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding CTi’s presence in produced water management and industrial wastewater treatment.

Bringing over 30 years of experience in the produced water sector, Germenis specializes in the management and treatment of water extracted during oil and gas production. He has been an active member of the Produced Water Society for three decades and currently serves on its Technical Committee. Since 2018 he has contributed to the Permian Basin Water in Energy Advisory Board and was recently elected Chairperson of the Texas Water and Energy Institute at the University of Texas Permian Basin. Holding a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Houston, Germenis’ technical acumen and leadership will be a significant asset to CTI.

Strategic Impact on CTi’s Water Division

Germenis’ appointment strengthens CTi’s position as a leader in water treatment solutions for industrial and environmental applications. His involvement will help with driving market expansion for the company’s water technology segment.

“I see immense potential in CTi’s unique technologies, particularly in industrial water treatment and Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma. This plasma technology is transforming water remediation, offering innovative solutions for bacterial elimination, water purification, and potentially addressing PFAS contamination. I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance the company’s industry impact,” said Germenis.

Leadership Perspective

CTi’s CEO, Neil Voloshin, expressed confidence in Germenis’ appointment, stating, “Duane’s expertise and vision make him an invaluable addition to our Board. His knowledge in produced water management, regulatory compliance, and large-scale water treatment will be instrumental as we grow our market presence and drive our future expansion strategies.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and processing systems for various industries, including edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company’s patented Nano Reactor® systems and proprietary technologies have over forty issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit www.cvatinfo.com.

Follow us for real-time updates:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as economic conditions, competition, and regulatory changes. Further details are available in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. CTi assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements based on the latest information or future developments, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

8187180905

info@ctinanotech.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Cavitation Technologies, Inc