|
23.05.2024 13:00:04
EQS-News: CureVac Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024 and Provides Business Update
|
Issuer: CureVac
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
CureVac Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024
TÜBINGEN, Germany/BOSTON, USA – May 23, 2024 – CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) (“CureVac”), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and provided a business update.
“We have met an important first milestone in our ongoing organizational redesign by trimming our residual pandemic infrastructure. This achievement marks a crucial step in our journey towards greater efficiency and adaptability, ensuring we are well-positioned for the next phase of our corporate development. On the clinical development front, the pre-pandemic vaccine candidate against avian influenza, jointly developed with GSK, has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA, which will support our efforts to provide pandemic preparedness and advance novel healthcare solutions,” said Dr. Alexander Zehnder, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. “Similarly, we have seen distinct signs of progress in our intellectual property litigation, with the quick resolution of co-ownership and co-inventorship claims made by Acuitas Therapeutics and expect our Pfizer/BioNTech U.S. case to reach court not long after its previously scheduled date of January 2025.”
“We closed the first quarter of 2024 with €300.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. During this quarter, we fully settled the raw material commitments related to CVnCoV, our first-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate,” said Pierre Kemula, Chief Financial Officer of CureVac. “More than half of the cash spent in the first three months was related to such commitments. Looking forward, we consider this the end of a strong Q1 spend seasonality for CureVac. The second quarter will see the end of the remaining CVnCoV-related contract termination provisions. Together with the ongoing organizational redesign, we anticipate a significantly lower cash burn in the future.”
Organizational Redesign
The organizational redesign, initiated in April 2024, is on track with the aim to streamline structures and reduce operating costs across most areas of the company. Rightsizing the company with a focus on trimming residual pandemic infrastructure is ongoing, with a planned reduction of 150 positions by year end. The organizational redesign is tailored to CureVac’s business scope and pipeline priorities, significantly increasing efficiency and performance while maintaining a strong focus on innovation and R&D activities.
The redesign will continue throughout 2024 through measures that are expected to result in financial savings from the second half of 2024 onwards and extend the company’s cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2025.
Executing on Broad Second-Generation mRNA Vaccine Program, Jointly Developed with GSK
CureVac continues to advance its clinical development programs in prophylactic vaccines in collaboration with GSK. All vaccine candidates currently in clinical development apply modified mRNA and are based on CureVac’s proprietary second-generation mRNA backbone, targeting improved intracellular mRNA translation for early and strong immune responses.
Avian Flu (H5N1) Program – U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation
In April 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for a monovalent influenza A (H5N1) pre-pandemic vaccine candidate encoding an H5-antigen. The candidate is being developed in collaboration with GSK. The start of the Phase 1 part of a combined Phase 1/2 study was announced on April 24, 2024, assessing the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate in healthy younger and older adults.
The FDA Fast Track designation enables facilitated development and accelerated review of drug candidates addressing serious conditions and fulfilling an unmet medical need. The H5N1 avian influenza virus is known to sporadically cross species from its original bird host to other animals and humans and is considered a potential future pandemic threat. Based on CureVac’s proprietary second-generation mRNA backbone, the vaccine candidate aims to contribute to pandemic preparedness against avian influenza and provide an effective countermeasure in the event of human-to-human transmission of the H5N1 virus.
CureVac is asserting its intellectual property rights in litigation against Pfizer/BioNTech in Germany, the U.S. and the UK.
On April 25, 2024, a settlement with Acuitas Therapeutics was reached, resolving co-ownership and co-inventorship claims regarding one patent family covering four patents that are at issue in the U.S. litigation against Pfizer/BioNTech. Under the terms of the settlement, Acuitas acknowledges CureVac’s ownership of certain patent claims and has agreed to dismiss its co-ownership and co-inventorship claims. In return, CureVac acknowledges that Acuitas holds licenses to selected patents, including three out of four disputed U.S. patents. These three patents will be withdrawn from the U.S. patent litigation against Pfizer/BioNTech.
Accordingly, the U.S. litigation against Pfizer/BioNTech will proceed under the original four patent families, now covering seven U.S. patents. A trial is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025, with the date to be announced within the next few weeks.
In Germany, the settlement and out-licensing of selected patents to Acuitas Therapeutics will lead to the withdrawal of two utility models from the Pfizer/BioNTech litigation, covering equivalent claims to the three patents withdrawn in the United States. Accordingly, litigation in Germany will proceed with a total of six IP rights.
The German litigation recently progressed after CureVac filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Justice, opposing the first-instance decision by the German Federal Patent Court on December 19, 2023 to nullify the German part of CureVac patent EP 1 857 122 B1. A trial date is expected in the second half of 2025.
Cash Position
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €300.2 million at the end of March 2024, decreasing from €402.5 million at the end of 2023. In the first three months of 2024, cash used in operations was mainly allocated to the last payments related to the termination of raw material commitments for the first-generation vaccine, amounting to a total of €52 million. Looking forward there will be no further raw material payments related to CVnCoV. The remaining cash spend was mainly related to ongoing R&D activities.
In the second quarter of 2024, the company expects to fully settle all remaining CMO-related provisions stemming from CVnCoV. The company reaffirms its cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2025.
Revenues
Revenues amounted to €12.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of €5.3 million, or 74%, from €7.1 million for the same period in 2023.
The year-on-year increase was primarily driven by higher revenues from the GSK and CRISPR collaborations. For the three months ending March 31, 2024, total revenues of €8.9 million and €3.5 million were recognized, respectively, compared to €6.5 million and €0.2 million in the prior year period.
Operating Result
Operating loss amounted to €73.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of €12.9 million from €60.4 million for the same period in 2023.
The operating result was affected by several key drivers mainly related to the closing of the first-generation vaccine effort in COVID-19:
Financial Result (Finance Income and Expenses)
Net financial result for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to €3.4 million, or an increase of €0.4 million, from €3.0 million for the same period in 2023. This increase was mainly driven by interest income on cash investments.
Pre-Tax Loss
Pre-tax loss was €69.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to €57.4 million in the same period of 2023.
For further information, please reference the company’s reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Cash and Condensed Consolidated Profit and Loss Data
Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CureVac
|Friedrich-Miescher-Str. 15
|72076 Tübingen
|Germany
|EQS News ID:
|1909919
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CureVacmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CureVacmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CureVac
|3,64
|4,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: US-Indizes uneins -- ATX etwas höher -- DAX behauptet -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt kämpft sich am Donnerstag in die Gewinnzone vor. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich kaum. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.