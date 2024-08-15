EQS-News: CureVac Names Oncologist and Drug Development Expert Dr. Mehdi Shahidi to Supervisory Board

Issuer: CureVac / Key word(s): Personnel

CureVac Names Oncologist and Drug Development Expert Dr. Mehdi Shahidi to Supervisory Board



TÜBINGEN, Germany/BOSTON, USA – August 15, 2024 – CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) (“CureVac”), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), today named clinical oncologist Mehdi Shahidi, M.D., as an independent director to the company’s Supervisory Board. Dr. Shahidi replaces Ralf Clemens, who served on the Supervisory Board from March 2016 through September 2023.

“Dr. Shahidi represents a particularly impactful addition to the CureVac board as we sharpen our focus on technology innovation and R&D, and especially as we move forward in laying the clinical foundations for a new generation of mRNA-based cancer vaccines,” said Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of CureVac’s Supervisory Board. “With his extensive experience bringing innovative therapeutic candidates into the clinic and moving them onward to approval, Dr. Shahidi will be an invaluable asset to our team.”

Dr. Shahidi brings extensive expertise in executive leadership and drug development to the board, in his specialty area of clinical oncology and beyond. He is currently the CEO of Petalion Therapeutics, a UK-based biotechnology company developing targeted dendrimer therapies in oncology as well as a Venture Partner at Medicxi, a leading European life sciences investment firm. He was previously Senior Vice President, Global Head of Medicine and Chief Medical Officer at Boehringer Ingelheim International, where over a course of a 15-year career, he oversaw five drug approvals and the advancement of more than 30 candidates into the clinic.

Dr. Shahidi’s appointment takes effect at the CureVac SE level as of beginning of September 2024, with his appointment in regard to CureVac N.V. to be considered at the next Annual General Meeting in June 2025.

“CureVac’s long-standing innovation in mRNA puts this company in an ideal position to open up whole new modalities in oncology and beyond,” said Dr. Shahidi. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Supervisory Board members and the executive leadership of CureVac to maximize the potential of this groundbreaking technology for patients.”

About CureVac

CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) is a pioneering multinational biotech company founded in 2000 to advance the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology for application in human medicine. In more than two decades of developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule for medical purposes, CureVac has introduced and refined key underlying technologies that were essential to the production of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, and is currently laying the groundwork for application of mRNA in new therapeutic areas of major unmet need. CureVac is leveraging mRNA technology, combined with advanced omics and computational tools, to design and develop off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccine product candidates. It also develops programs in prophylactic vaccines and in treatments that enable the human body to produce its own therapeutic proteins. Headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, CureVac also operates sites in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the U.S. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

