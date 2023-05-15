EQS-News: datac becomes q.beyond Consulting Solutions: IT service provider integrates subsidiary into group brand

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

datac becomes q.beyond Consulting Solutions: IT service provider integrates subsidiary into group brand



15.05.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





datac becomes q.beyond Consulting Solutions: IT service provider integrates subsidiary into group brand

Enhanced Microsoft expertise, more extensive solutions for customers

Top address for voice integration in Microsoft environments

More than 150 joint projects since takeover

Cologne, 15 May 2023 IT service provider q.beyond has made further progress in integrating its subsidiaries and standardising its portfolio. Within the One q.beyond project, the former subsidiary scanplus was integrated into the group brand at the beginning of the year. As part of the same project, datac, the Microsoft specialist taken over in 2021, has now been renamed with immediate effect as q.beyond Consulting Solutions.

Customers have benefited from numerous advantages since the takeover already. In their digitalisation projects, they can draw on the entire catalogue of IT services available at the q.beyond Group. This way, the IT service provider can provide all-round support to SMEs in their digitalisation. Overall, more than 150 joint customer projects have been launched since the takeover.

Microsoft voice expertise in demand across Europe

q.beyond Consulting Solutions has a special focus on consulting and introducing cloud-based Microsoft environments at companies. Alongside Office apps and Teams, these include new solutions like Viva and the Microsoft Power Platform. Numerous medium-sized companies, such as RKW Group, Hevert Arzneimittel and Wempe, are drawing on this expertise. Particularly in the field of voice, the IT specialist has now built up unique expertise and is in demand, also from large companies, across Europe.

If you wish to replace your old telephone system and communicate independently of your location and device by way of voice integration in the Office environment, then we are basically the only address to turn to, comments Sabine Erlebach, Managing Director of q.beyond Consulting Solutions. This expertise is also in demand from large telecommunications companies. For q.beyonds subsidiary, this had opened up further indirect sales channels.

We are delighted by this further milestone in integrating q.beyond companies, stresses Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. This step will provide us with additional market opportunities. We benefit from our shared expertise, can offer even better advice to our customers and provide them with a wider spectrum of services.

M365 rollouts at the push of a button

q.beyond Consulting Solutions can offer a highly standardised and highly scalable approach to all aspects of Microsoft 365 introduction projects - from consulting through to rollout and operations. We can draw on our wealth of experience and highly standardised procedures during the consulting stage already, as well as throughout the continuing project. One example here is our Cloud Compliance Policy, an extensive work to implement compliance guidelines when introducing Microsoft 365, adds Sabine Erlebach. Other procedures included authorisation concepts or the introduction of cybersecurity defence mechanisms.

q.beyond recently gained a total of five designations and five further specialisations in the new Microsoft Partner Program MCPP (Microsoft Cloud Partner Program). q.beyond Consulting Solutions is also a Microsoft FastTrack-ready Partner at Microsoft. Furthermore in the new Microsoft Provider Study published by market researchers at ISG, q.beyond was singled out as a Leader in the fields of Microsoft 365 Services Midmarket and SAP on Azure Services.

Click here to visit the website of q.beyond Consulting Solutions.

About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia and in Spain, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germanys leading IT service providers.



Contact

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations /Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de