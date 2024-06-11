EQS-News: DATAGROUP broadens range of cloud services: New Pinnacle Partner and VMware Cloud Service Provider

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP broadens range of cloud services: New Pinnacle Partner and VMware Cloud Service Provider



11.06.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, 11 June 2024. DATAGROUP is now officially a VMware Cloud Service Provider for the European market and holds Pinnacle Partner status, the highest level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program. Using VMware Cloud Foundation services, DATAGROUP helps customers modernize their cloud infrastructure and support innovation. The new partnership enables DATAGROUP to provide sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls

DATAGROUP is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for the European market. Pinnacle is the highest program level and stands for deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues. This status enables DATAGROUP to deploy Mware Cloud Foundation (VCF) with mutual customers as their private cloud infrastructure. It helps customers modernize their individual infrastructure and improve business resilience and innovation.

“As a Pinnacle partner, DATAGROUP’s expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey,” says Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. “The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance.”

“The invitation to become a Pinnacle Partner underlines our strong partnership and makes us very proud.” said Joachim Rath, Managing Director at DATAGROUP. “DATAGROUP has relied on the enhanced technical capabilities of VMware products and services for many years and will continue to rely on VMware in the future.”

Pinnacle partners are Broadcom’s most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications and a track record of significant sales and service achievements. Broadcom works in close partnership with Pinnacle partners, including co-selling to mutual customers, to provide the foundational technology that drives the digital landscape.

For more information on the DATAGROUP WMware White Label offer for cloud service providers we refer to https://www.datagroup.de/vmware-csp/

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

