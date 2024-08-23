23.08.2024 11:40:15

EQS-News: Delisting of the New Work SE shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective as of the end of 26 August 2024

23.08.2024 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Hamburg, 23 August 2024 – The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has decided to revoke the admission of the New Work SE shares (ISIN: DE000NWRK013) to the regulated market and the segment with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange upon request of New Work SE by resolution published on 21 August 2024.

As a result, the New Work SE shares will no longer be tradable on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective as of the end of 26 August 2024. At the same time, the acceptance period of the public delisting tender offer of Burda Digital SE to the New Work SE shareholders published on 15 July 2024 will also end.
 

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 419 131-793
Fax: +49 (0)40 419 131-44
E-mail: ir@new-work.se
Internet: https://www.new-work.se
ISIN: DE000NWRK013
WKN: NWRK01
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1974175

 
