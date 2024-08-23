|
23.08.2024 11:40:15
EQS-News: Delisting of the New Work SE shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective as of the end of 26 August 2024
|
EQS-News: New Work SE
/ Key word(s): Delisting
Hamburg, 23 August 2024 – The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has decided to revoke the admission of the New Work SE shares (ISIN: DE000NWRK013) to the regulated market and the segment with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange upon request of New Work SE by resolution published on 21 August 2024.
As a result, the New Work SE shares will no longer be tradable on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective as of the end of 26 August 2024. At the same time, the acceptance period of the public delisting tender offer of Burda Digital SE to the New Work SE shareholders published on 15 July 2024 will also end.
23.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|New Work SE
|Am Strandkai 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-793
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-44
|E-mail:
|ir@new-work.se
|Internet:
|https://www.new-work.se
|ISIN:
|DE000NWRK013
|WKN:
|NWRK01
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1974175
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1974175 23.08.2024 CET/CEST
