09.11.2023 09:07:17
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 3rd virtual Capital Markets Day
Mannheim. The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG invites interested investors and capital market participants to the 3rd Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Agenda
11.00 a.m.
Opening by the Executive Board
11.05 a.m.
Development of Deutsche Rohstoff AG,
Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
11.45 a.m.
Q&A
12.00 p.m.
3rd quarter financials, Outlook and efficiency gains Wyoming,
Henning Doering, CFO
12:25 p.m.
Q&A
12:45 p.m.
End of event
You will receive access to the livestream and the Q&A session when you register for the event.
Photo and/or film recordings (including sound) will be made of this event. By participating in this event, you agree that all images and film recordings made of you there may be used irrevocably without any restrictions in terms of time, space or content for public relations purposes in relation to the event series.
You can register here for the Capital Markets Day. [In case the link does not work, you can also register on the Company's website at www.rohstoff.de. Please note, that the Capital Markets Day will be held only in German.]
We look forward to welcoming you on 22 November 2023.
Mannheim, 9 November 2023
Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de
