EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Viktoria Knoll becomes part of the Executive Management Team

EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Viktoria Knoll becomes part of the Executive Management Team



09.01.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Viktoria Knoll becomes part of the Executive Management Team

Frankfurt am Main, 09 January 2024 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV) has appointed Viktoria Knoll as a member of the Executive Management Team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)/Chief HR Officer (CHRO) with responsibility for Marketing, Human Resources and Product Development, where she will strengthen DFV's Management Board from now on with her new areas of responsibility.

"With my daughter Viktoria joining the Executive Management Team, we have continued the rejuvenation at the top of the company. As a father, I am happy and thankful to have a daughter who is excellently educated, understands the business and is willing to work for the company that her father founded. As CEO, I would like to add that Viktoria has shown in her work to date that she is highly skilled and willing to perform above average," says CEO Stefan M. Knoll.



Viktoria Knoll becomes part of the Executive Management Team

Viktoria Knoll joined the company on 1 April 2022. As Head of Marketing, she has since completely changed and reorganised the marketing department in terms of personnel and focus. She is responsible for the development, planning and implementation of all marketing measures. This primarily includes the strategic orientation of marketing with a focus on social media, the further development of digital marketing capabilities in general as well as the implementation of AI-supported marketing and the management of Deutsche Familienversicherung's TV advertising. In her new role, the 33-year-old will also be responsible for human resources and product development.

Ms Knoll is a state-certified communications manager, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Humboldt University Berlin and a Master of Science in Digital Marketing Strategy from Trinity College Dublin.

She has several years of professional experience in advertising agencies with her own budget and management responsibility. Before joining Deutsche Familienversicherung, she worked for the digital agency DEPT in Berlin.

Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Director Investor Relations & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a leading direct insurer. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The direct insurer's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award- winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company sets new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de