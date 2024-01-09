|
09.01.2024 08:00:13
EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Viktoria Knoll becomes part of the Executive Management Team
|
EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
Corporate News
Viktoria Knoll becomes part of the Executive Management Team
Frankfurt am Main, 09 January 2024 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV) has appointed Viktoria Knoll as a member of the Executive Management Team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)/Chief HR Officer (CHRO) with responsibility for Marketing, Human Resources and Product Development, where she will strengthen DFV's Management Board from now on with her new areas of responsibility.
"With my daughter Viktoria joining the Executive Management Team, we have continued the rejuvenation at the top of the company. As a father, I am happy and thankful to have a daughter who is excellently educated, understands the business and is willing to work for the company that her father founded. As CEO, I would like to add that Viktoria has shown in her work to date that she is highly skilled and willing to perform above average," says CEO Stefan M. Knoll.
Viktoria Knoll joined the company on 1 April 2022. As Head of Marketing, she has since completely changed and reorganised the marketing department in terms of personnel and focus. She is responsible for the development, planning and implementation of all marketing measures. This primarily includes the strategic orientation of marketing with a focus on social media, the further development of digital marketing capabilities in general as well as the implementation of AI-supported marketing and the management of Deutsche Familienversicherung's TV advertising. In her new role, the 33-year-old will also be responsible for human resources and product development.
Ms Knoll is a state-certified communications manager, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Humboldt University Berlin and a Master of Science in Digital Marketing Strategy from Trinity College Dublin.
She has several years of professional experience in advertising agencies with her own budget and management responsibility. Before joining Deutsche Familienversicherung, she worked for the digital agency DEPT in Berlin.
Your Contact
Lutz Kiesewetter
Director Investor Relations & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396
E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a leading direct insurer. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The direct insurer's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award- winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company sets new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout.
09.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|Reuterweg 47
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 74 30 46 396
|Fax:
|069 74 30 46 46
|E-mail:
|presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
|WKN:
|A2NBVD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1810409
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1810409 09.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DFV Deutsche Familienversicherungmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Viktoria Knoll becomes part of the Executive Management Team (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Viktoria Knoll zur Generalbevollmächtigten berufen (EQS Group)
|
23.11.23
|EQS-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung mit weiterhin profitablem Wachstum (EQS Group)
|
23.11.23
|EQS-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung continues to grow profitably (EQS Group)
|
27.10.23
|EQS-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung auf internationalen Versicherungsmessen (EQS Group)
|
27.10.23
|EQS-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung at International Insurance Fairs (EQS Group)
|
19.10.23
|EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: (EQS Group)
|
19.10.23
|EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Makler als strategisch wichtiger Vertriebsweg (EQS Group)
Analysen zu DFV Deutsche Familienversicherungmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung
|6,60
|-1,49%