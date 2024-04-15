EQS-News: Douglas AG announces satisfaction of transaction conditions

EQS-News: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Douglas AG announces satisfaction of transaction conditions



15.04.2024 / 13:01 CET/CEST

Douglas AG announces satisfaction of transaction conditions

Düsseldorf, 15 April 2024 – The DOUGLAS Group announced today the satisfaction of all Transaction Conditions stated in the notices of redemption issued on April 5, 2024, to holders of (i) the 6.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 issued by Douglas Service GmbH (formerly Douglas GmbH) (the “2026 Notes”) and (ii) the 8.250% (Cash Interest) / 9.000% (PIK Interest) Senior PIK Notes due 2026 issued by Kirk Beauty SUN GmbH (the “PIK Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) (the “Notices of Redemption”).

On March 25, 2024, the initial public offering of capital stock of Douglas AG was completed. With the drawing of funds under the EUR 1,600 million term and revolving facilities agreement today, the Transaction Conditions as set out in the Notices of Redemption have been satisfied and the redemption of the Notes will proceed as previously described in such notices.

About the DOUGLAS Group

The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,850 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom – DOUGLAS 2026”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2022/23, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales (net) of 4.1 billion euro and employed around 18,000 people across Europe.

For more information visit the DOUGLAS Group website.

Investor Relations Contact

Stefanie Steiner

Director Investor Relations and M&A

Phone: +49 211 16847 8594

E-Mail: ir@douglas.de

Press Contact

Peter Wübben

SVP Group Communications & Sustainability

Phone: +49 211 16847 6644

E-Mail: pr@douglas.de

