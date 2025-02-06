|
EQS-News: DOUGLAS: Conference call on the results for the 1st quarter 2024/2025 (ending 31 December 2024) on 13 February 2025
EQS-News: Douglas AG
/ Key word(s): Interim Report/Conference
Conference Call Invitation
The conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 13 February 2025.
To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options:
About the DOUGLAS Group
The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,880 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2023/2024, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales of around 4.5 billion euros and employed around 19,200 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website.
Investor Contact
Stefanie Steiner
06.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000BEAU7Y1
|WKN:
|BEAU7Y
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2082887
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2082887 06.02.2025 CET/CEST
