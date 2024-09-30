|
30.09.2024 15:55:48
EQS-News: DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG: Gunnar Binder is leaving the Board of Management as planned and will continue to work as a consultant
|
EQS-News: DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG: Gunnar Binder is leaving the Board of Management as planned and will continue to work as a consultant
Hamburg, 30 September 2024 – The Supervisory Board of DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG (‘DWK’, ISIN: DE000A2AAB74) announces that Gunnar Binder will resign from the DWK Executive Board as planned and by mutual agreement on 30 September 2024. The Management Board now consists of Jan Erik Schulien and Henning Rath. Mr. Binder will continue to support DWK as a consultant, thus providing the company with his extensive capital market expertise. The 67-year-old has been a member of the Management Board of CGift since 2013 and has been significantly involved in the rebranding to ‘DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG’ and the associated restructuring of the company in recent months.
Press contact und Investor Relations
edicto GmbH
30.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG
|Schopenstehl 22
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 679 580-53
|Fax:
|+49 40 679 580-52
|E-mail:
|info@dwkag.ag
|Internet:
|www.deutschewasserkraft.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AAB74, DE000A289VN8
|WKN:
|A2AAB7, A289VN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1998841
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1998841 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!