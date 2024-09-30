EQS-News: DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG: Gunnar Binder is leaving the Board of Management as planned and will continue to work as a consultant

EQS-News: DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG / Key word(s): Personnel

DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG: Gunnar Binder is leaving the Board of Management as planned and will continue to work as a consultant



DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG: Gunnar Binder is leaving the Board of Management as planned and will continue to work as a consultant Hamburg, 30 September 2024 – The Supervisory Board of DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG (‘DWK’, ISIN: DE000A2AAB74) announces that Gunnar Binder will resign from the DWK Executive Board as planned and by mutual agreement on 30 September 2024. The Management Board now consists of Jan Erik Schulien and Henning Rath. Mr. Binder will continue to support DWK as a consultant, thus providing the company with his extensive capital market expertise. The 67-year-old has been a member of the Management Board of CGift since 2013 and has been significantly involved in the rebranding to ‘DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG’ and the associated restructuring of the company in recent months.



Delf Ness, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DWK: ‘We would like to express our sincere thanks to Gunnar Binder for his many years of commitment as a member of the company's management board. His financial and capital market expertise was of particular importance, thanks to which we were able to carry out the rebranding and restructuring of CGift into DWK smoothly. We are very pleased that Gunnar Binder will continue to serve DWK in an advisory capacity and that his expertise will remain available to us.’



About DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG



DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG is a German-Norwegian energy company focusing on hydropower. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of small-scale run-of-river hydropower plants in Europe, primarily in Norway. With hydropower, DWK relies on an energy source that is characterised by a unique combination of high environmental compatibility and maximum efficiency and energy yield over the entire life cycle. DWK is the first independent hydropower producer to be listed on the stock exchange in Germany. The company has a management team with many years of expertise in the hydropower industry. DWK aims to build and continuously expand its own portfolio of small-hydro power plants. Press contact und Investor Relations edicto GmbH

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



