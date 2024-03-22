|
22.03.2024 17:30:04
EQS-News: ELARIS AG plans further expansion of sales and service network and works with experienced international partner
|
EQS-News: ELARIS AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release
ELARIS AG plans further expansion of sales and service network and works with experienced international partner
Bad Dürkheim, 22 March 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17), an innovative e-mobility company, is planning to further expand its sales and service network as part of its growth strategy. ELARIS is working together with an experienced international partner. The aim is to combine an even higher availability of ELARIS electric cars with an efficient and comprehensive range of servicing options and spare parts. The renowned partner specializes in the automotive industry and provides strategic advice to e-mobility companies on such future-oriented topics as sustainability and data-driven marketing. The company supports ELARIS in its expansion.
In the wake of this national and international expansion, the Management Board of ELARIS has decided not to extend its cooperation with the Euromaster Group in Germany in the area of service and sales, which runs until the end of April.
In addition to the ongoing optimization of sales and service in Germany, ELARIS plans to intensify its international roll-out.
Lars Stevenson, CEO and Founder of ELARIS AG: "We are convinced that the focusing and strategic cooperation with the international partner is an important building block for the future market success of ELARIS. We are leveraging further potential in the area of sales and service and can address additional target groups."
Press Contact and Investor Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 556
elaris@edicto.de
22.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ELARIS AG
|Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1
|67098 Bad Dürkheim
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@elaris.info
|Internet:
|www.elaris.info
|ISIN:
|DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3
|WKN:
|A37FT1, A2QDEZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1865691
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1865691 22.03.2024 CET/CEST
