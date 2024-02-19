EQS-News: ENCAVIS and Aliaxis sign a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the European business operations of Aliaxis

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement

ENCAVIS and Aliaxis sign a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the European business operations of Aliaxis



Corporate News



Hamburg/Brussels 19 February 2024 – Brussels-based Aliaxis Holdings SA and Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). This is Aliaxis’ first PPA in Europe.

Aliaxis is a global leader in advanced fluid management solutions that enable access to water and energy. With more than 15,000 employees the Company provides communities around the world with sustainable innovative solutions like e.g. pipe and fittings systems which meet the demanding needs for the building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors.

ENCAVIS’ 38 MW solar park in Montefiascone in the Lazio region, about 100 km Northwest of Rome, is planned to be connected to the grid in 2025. Under the PPA, Aliaxis will settle a volume of around 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year produced by ENCAVIS (500 GWh over 10 years), which corresponds to a large part of the electricity consumption of Aliaxis’ businesses in Europe.

"Sustainability is at the core of our Growth with Purpose strategy. When it comes to our planet, we need to act now,” commented the CEO of Aliaxis, Eric Olsen. “This is why we set a short-term target for a CO 2 decrease of 75% per tonne of production onAliaxissites. Our action plan includes an objective of reaching 100% renewable electricity by 2025. Our European operations have made excellent progress as we have secured production of renewable electricity corresponding to a large portion of our operations as of 2025. Our Pacific region will be fully powered by renewable electricity next year, and our four production facilities in Quebec, North America, have achieved 100% renewable electricity status, we continue to make strides in our sustainability goals.”

“We are very pleased to have Aliaxis as a renowned partner, whom we can support in its sustainability strategy with our green electricity on a long-term basis,” said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcoming the conclusion of the joint agreement. “Montefiascone is another convincing project which we realise in these turbulent times – after having signed several PPAs successfully in Spain, Germany, Finland and Denmark, we can now add our first unsubsidised Italian project to our list.”

About Aliaxis:

At Aliaxis, we design sustainable, easy to install, and innovative solutions to address the world’s water challenges and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our pipes and fitting systems meet our customers’ most demanding needs for the building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Operating in over 40 countries, the Company is active through leading local brands and generated EUR 4.3 billion revenue in 2022.

More information available on www.aliaxis.com



About ENCAVIS:

The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group’s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.6 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has more than 1.0 GW of capacity under construction, of which 690 MW are own assets.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “AA” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.

Additional information can be found at www.encavis.com

Contacts:

Aliaxis Holdings SA

Annamaija Bergius

Group Corporate Communications

Tel.: +32 2 775 57 57

E-mail: annamaija.bergius@aliaxis.com



Encavis AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 40 37 85 62 242

E-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com