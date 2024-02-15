EQS-News: Epigenomics AG: Jochen Hummel appointed to the Supervisory Board to replace Heikki Lanckriet

EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Epigenomics AG: Jochen Hummel appointed to the Supervisory Board to replace Heikki Lanckriet



15.02.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, February 15, 2024 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX; the “Company”), a holding company focusing on investments in the field of minimally invasive blood tests for cancer detection, announces that upon application of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the Charlottenburg District Court has appointed Mr. Jochen Hummel as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board effective February 5, 2024. Mr. Hummel replaces Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, who stepped down from the Board on January 31, 2024. For the time being, Mr. Hummel's appointment will end with the Annual General Meeting of Epigenomics AG, which is scheduled to take place on May 29, 2024.

Jochen Hummel has been a partner at WSB Wolf Beckerbauer Hummel & Partner, Steuerberatungsgesellschaft mbB since 2011. As a tax advisor and specialist consultant for international tax law, he is an expert in the field of corporate transactions, international tax law and group structures.

Dr. Helge Lubenow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board: “We are very much looking forward to working with Mr. Hummel and his extensive expertise, which will enrich our Board.”

Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Bertha-Benz-Strasse 5, 10557 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com

