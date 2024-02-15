|
15.02.2024 10:00:10
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG: Jochen Hummel appointed to the Supervisory Board to replace Heikki Lanckriet
|
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Epigenomics AG: Jochen Hummel appointed to the Supervisory Board to replace Heikki Lanckriet
Berlin, February 15, 2024 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX; the “Company”), a holding company focusing on investments in the field of minimally invasive blood tests for cancer detection, announces that upon application of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the Charlottenburg District Court has appointed Mr. Jochen Hummel as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board effective February 5, 2024. Mr. Hummel replaces Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, who stepped down from the Board on January 31, 2024. For the time being, Mr. Hummel's appointment will end with the Annual General Meeting of Epigenomics AG, which is scheduled to take place on May 29, 2024.
Jochen Hummel has been a partner at WSB Wolf Beckerbauer Hummel & Partner, Steuerberatungsgesellschaft mbB since 2011. As a tax advisor and specialist consultant for international tax law, he is an expert in the field of corporate transactions, international tax law and group structures.
Dr. Helge Lubenow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board: “We are very much looking forward to working with Mr. Hummel and his extensive expertise, which will enrich our Board.”
Contact:
Investor Relations
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
15.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Bertha-Benz-Straße 5
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A37FT41
|WKN:
|A37FT4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1838167
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1838167 15.02.2024 CET/CEST
