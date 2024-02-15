15.02.2024 10:00:10

EQS-News: Epigenomics AG: Jochen Hummel appointed to the Supervisory Board to replace Heikki Lanckriet

EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Epigenomics AG: Jochen Hummel appointed to the Supervisory Board to replace Heikki Lanckriet

15.02.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG: Jochen Hummel appointed to the Supervisory Board to replace Heikki Lanckriet

Berlin, February 15, 2024 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX; the “Company”), a holding company focusing on investments in the field of minimally invasive blood tests for cancer detection, announces that upon application of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the Charlottenburg District Court has appointed Mr. Jochen Hummel as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board effective February 5, 2024. Mr. Hummel replaces Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, who stepped down from the Board on January 31, 2024. For the time being, Mr. Hummel's appointment will end with the Annual General Meeting of Epigenomics AG, which is scheduled to take place on May 29, 2024.

Jochen Hummel has been a partner at WSB Wolf Beckerbauer Hummel & Partner, Steuerberatungsgesellschaft mbB since 2011. As a tax advisor and specialist consultant for international tax law, he is an expert in the field of corporate transactions, international tax law and group structures.

Dr. Helge Lubenow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board: “We are very much looking forward to working with Mr. Hummel and his extensive expertise, which will enrich our Board.”

 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Bertha-Benz-Strasse 5, 10557 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

 


15.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Bertha-Benz-Straße 5
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A37FT41
WKN: A37FT4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1838167

 
End of News EQS News Service

1838167  15.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838167&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 1,74 -5,18% Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street sind am letzten Tag der Handelswoche keine großen Ausschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen