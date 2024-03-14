EQS-News: Epigenomics AG publishes financial results for fiscal year 2023

EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Epigenomics AG publishes financial results for fiscal year 2023



Epigenomics AG publishes financial results for fiscal year 2023 Berlin (Germany), March 14, 2024 – Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, the “Company”) today reported financial results (according to HGB) for fiscal year 2023. OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS Due to the lack of necessary financing for the further development of the Epi proColon “Next-Gen” test and the significantly deteriorated conditions for risk capital on the financial markets, Epigenomics initiated extensive restructuring measures in February 2023 to reduce cash consumption.

In connection with the restructuring, CEO Greg Hamilton (effective June 30, 2023) and CSO Andrew Lukowiak, Ph.D. (effective May 31, 2023), resigned from their positions. In addition, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Heino von Prondzynski stepped down from the Supervisory Board for health reasons on February 15, 2023.

In July 2023, Epigenomics AG entered into an agreement with New Day Diagnostics LLC for the sale of substantially all of its assets, which was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting in September 2023 and closed in October 2023.

Following the sale, Epigenomics operates as a holding company and is dedicated to managing its own assets, acquiring, holding and selling investments in companies in Germany and abroad, particularly in the field of minimally invasive blood tests for cancer detection, as well as investing in other assets.

The Company’s overall assessment of the fiscal year 2023 is positive, as an imminent threat to the Company's continued existence was averted, liquidity was generated and there is the opportunity to continue to benefit from the further commercialization of Epi proColon and the Epi proColon “Next-Gen” technology via New Day Diagnostics LLC. In addition to potential cash payments depending on certain milestones, especially potential earn-out payments until the expiration of the patent protection of the Epi proColon “Next-Gen” technology in 2043 offer financial opportunities for the future.

Based on the measures taken, Epigenomics AG expects that the available financial resources will be sufficient until 2026. In addition, business opportunities arise from the activities as a holding company, particularly in the area of minimally invasive blood tests for cancer detection. KEY FIGURES 2023 With the binding dissolution of Epigenomics Inc., the obligation to prepare consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRSs no longer applies. The Company therefore reports on the basis of separate financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB).

Revenue decreased to EUR 0.3 million in the 2023 fiscal year, compared to EUR 0.9 million in the previous year. The main reason for the decline in revenue was the discontinuation of the distribution of Epi proColon as part of the restructuring process.

Other operating expenses fell from EUR 8.7 million in 2022 to EUR 4.2 million in the reporting year. This was due to lower research and development costs as a result of the restructuring measures introduced.

Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 4.2 million in the 2023 financial year, an increase of EUR 1.2 million compared to the previous year, which is mainly attributable to restructuring costs (severance payments).

The increase in other income to EUR 4.7 million (2022: EUR 2.5 million) included the proceeds from the sale of assets to New Day Diagnostics LLC in the amount of EUR 4.0 million and exchange rate gains of EUR 0.4 million (2022: EUR 2.4 million).

The net loss for the year decreased to EUR -4.5 million (2022: EUR -17.3 million) and was therefore within the forecast range of EUR -4.0 million to EUR -6.0 million in the reporting period.

Due to the restructuring measures implemented and the sale of almost all assets to New Day Diagnostics LLC, cash consumption fell significantly to EUR 5.6 million after EUR 10.7 million in the previous year. Cash consumption therefore developed in line with the earnings situation and in line with the forecast.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 2.1 million (December 31, 2022: EUR 7.8 million). OUTLOOK 2024 For the full year 2024, Epigenomics AG expects a net loss within the range of EUR -0.8 million to EUR -1.2 million.

Based on the business plan, the Company also expects cash consumption of between EUR -1.3 million and EUR -1.7 million, with cash expenses planned for 2024 relating to the maintenance of proper administrative business operations. Further information The annual financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year can be found on the Epigenomics website at: https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/. Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Bertha-Benz-Str. 5, 10557 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com

