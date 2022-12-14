14.12.2022 05:23:08

EQS-News: Epigenomics Releases Performance Data on Next Generation Test

EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Study results/Miscellaneous
Epigenomics Releases Performance Data on Next Generation Test

14.12.2022 / 05:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics Releases Performance Data on Next Generation Test

  • Epigenomics Next Generation test demonstrates 84% sensitivity in pre-clinical testing.
  • Performance exceeds on-market standard of FIT testing for CRC screening.


Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), December 14, 2022 - Epigenomics Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), an oncology focused molecular diagnostics company, today announced:

The new updated version of the Next-Gen assay, which incorporates in-licensed technology, achieved 84% sensitivity at 90% specificity and an advanced adenoma detection rate of 20% in pre-clinical testing. Results were based on a total of 241 subjects, ranging in age from 45-to-85, excluding advanced adenomas and including 70 CRC positive samples equally distributed between early (Stages 1&2) and late (Stages 3&4) stages of the disease. The Next-Gen test is a simple, easy to use, multiomics-solution that employs both DNA methylation markers with protein targets to assess an individual patients risk of having colorectal cancer.

We are very pleased with the pre-clinical performance of our new multiomics-solution for CRC testing. An annual, blood-based test that outperforms FIT has the opportunity to be compelling solution for CRC screening that will drive higher screening rates and lower the mortality of this preventable disease, said Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics. With the increased sensitivity of the Next-Gen test we are confident that we will exceed the CMS threshold of 74% sensitivity at 90% specificity in our prospective clinical trial thus achieving Medicare reimbursement upon future FDA approval.

 

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon® for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries.

 

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.

 

Contact:

Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin,
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

 

 


14.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2184
WKN: A3H218
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1512313

 
End of News EQS News Service

1512313  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512313&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,37 6,00% Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen