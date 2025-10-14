Invizyne Technologies Aktie

15.10.2025 01:03:02

EQS-News: eXoZymes Inc. Partners With B2i Digital to Spotlight the Cell-Free Next Generation of Biomanufacturing

EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
eXoZymes Inc. Partners With B2i Digital to Spotlight the Cell-Free Next Generation of Biomanufacturing

15.10.2025 / 01:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

B2i Digital’s Featured Company Profile Will Showcase eXoZymes’ Cell-Free, AI-Guided Platform With Clear Milestones and Market Context

eXoZymes Initially Targets Low Volume / High Value Natural Products - Like NCT - With a Potential for Pharmaceutical Applications

NEW YORK, NY - October 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital is pleased to announce that eXoZymes Inc. (EXOZ) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company. eXoZymes develops a cell-free, AI-guided enzyme platform that gives partners access to design and run enzyme pathways to produce target chemicals, providing a scalable, lower-impact alternative to petrochemical processes, natural extraction, and synthetic biology.

68eed230da846f32255a750d_1

“We look forward to introducing eXoZymes to our sophisticated investor community,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “With its cell-free enzyme technology that targets the scale-up bottleneck seen in first-generation synthetic biology, the company offers a timely story for investors focused on sustainable industrial biotechnology. The platform aims to replace selected petrochemical processes with lower-impact biosolutions.”

“As we're leading the 4th industrial revolution at the intersection of biology and technology, our partnership with B2i Digital will assist our efforts to communicate our cell-free biomanufacturing and the commercial potential of our exozymes platform to the investment community,” said Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes. “We believe that the next generation of biomanufacturing is cell-free and as we advance partnerships, this collaboration will enhance our visibility among investors who understand the value of our scalable enzyme-based approach as an alternative to petrochemical processes, natural extraction, and synthetic biology.”

eXoZymes represents a historic first in biomanufacturing by freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from cellular limitations. The company’s advanced enzymes - called exozymes - are enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in bioreactors without the use of living cells, transforming biomass into essential natural products, medicines, chemicals, and biofuels. This approach offers partners a commercially viable path to scalable and sustainable production of small molecules at an industrial scale.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. partners with leading investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. By blending digital marketing technology with capital markets expertise, B2i Digital delivers boardroom-caliber investor engagement and gives growth companies institutional-quality exposure. The firm’s proprietary network of over 1.4 million market participants and its deep experience in supporting investor conferences make it a trusted partner for issuers and investors alike.

B2i Digital Contact:
David Shapiro
Chief Executive Officer
B2i Digital, Inc.
212.579.4844 Office
david@b2idigital.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc
https://b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital
https://x.com/b2idigital
https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital
https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital
https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital
https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital
https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/
https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital/
https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital
https://www.threads.net/@b2i_digital
https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social

About eXoZymes Inc.
eXoZymes has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature’s own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company’s partners to upgrade traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes. Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

Investor Contact Information:
Lasse Gorlitz
VP of Communications
eXoZymes Inc.
https://exozymes.com
858.319.7135 office
press@exozymes.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/exozymes/
https://x.com/eXoZymes
https://www.facebook.com/exozymes/
https://www.youtube.com/@exozymes

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.

15.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: B2i Digital, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US4618741098
EQS News ID: 2213012

 
End of News EQS News Service

2213012  15.10.2025 CET/CEST

