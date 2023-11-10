10.11.2023 16:05:03

EQS-News: fashionette becomes Plattform Group AG

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
fashionette becomes Plattform Group AG

10.11.2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fashionette becomes Plattform Group AG

Düsseldorf, 10 November 2023. As already announced in the announcement of 6 November 2023, the merger of fashionette AG with The Platform Group GmbH &Co KG has now been successfully completed.

The entry in the commercial register was recorded on 7 November 2023. The capital increase against contribution in kind and the renaming of fashionette AG to The Platform Group AG have thus been officially completed. The shares of the “former” fashionette AG will in future be listed as “The Platform Group AG” on the EU-registered SME growth market “Scale” of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the previous “ISIN DE000A2QEFA1” and under the new ticker “TPG”.

Dr. Dominik Benner: „I am pleased that with The Platform Group we now have a new company on the stock exchange. It is profitable, active in 18 sectors with its software solutions and is growing significantly. In the medium term, we will achieve a GMV of EUR 1 billion with an EBITDA margin of 7-10%.“

The Plattform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture trading, machinery trading, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020.

Kontakt:

Investor Relations
+49 170 444 2006
ir@the-platform-group.com
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Deutschland


10.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@the-platform-group.com
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1770709

 
End of News EQS News Service

1770709  10.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1770709&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen