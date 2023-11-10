|
10.11.2023 16:05:03
EQS-News: fashionette becomes Plattform Group AG
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
fashionette becomes Plattform Group AG
The entry in the commercial register was recorded on 7 November 2023. The capital increase against contribution in kind and the renaming of fashionette AG to The Platform Group AG have thus been officially completed. The shares of the “former” fashionette AG will in future be listed as “The Platform Group AG” on the EU-registered SME growth market “Scale” of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the previous “ISIN DE000A2QEFA1” and under the new ticker “TPG”.
Dr. Dominik Benner: „I am pleased that with The Platform Group we now have a new company on the stock exchange. It is profitable, active in 18 sectors with its software solutions and is growing significantly. In the medium term, we will achieve a GMV of EUR 1 billion with an EBITDA margin of 7-10%.“
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture trading, machinery trading, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020.
Investor Relations
10.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1770709
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1770709 10.11.2023 CET/CEST
