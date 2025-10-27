EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group Executive Board Member Michael Ost Subscribes to Shares - Sending Strong Signal of Confidence in Strategy and Growth

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Capital Increase

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group Executive Board Member Michael Ost Subscribes to Shares - Sending Strong Signal of Confidence in Strategy and Growth



27.10.2025

Michael Ost reaffirms his management commitment and confidence in FINEXITY’s growth strategy with an additional personal investment of over EUR 200,000

Exchange division under his leadership is responsible for the DLT-TSS license and SaaS solutions for credit and securities institutions

Capital increase lays the foundation for the next growth phase towards a fully regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) with DLT-based settlement system

Hamburg, October 27, 2025 - Michael Ost, Deputy CEO and Managing Director Exchange of FINEXITY Group, a leading trading platform for tokenized private market investments, has subscribed for 6,890 shares at EUR 29.50 each as part of the completed capital increase. The shares are subject to a two-year lock-up period until August 2027. With his additional investment of over EUR 200,000, Ost - who had already invested EUR 150,000 previously - emphasizes his confidence in the company’s strategy, team, and future growth.



“I am convinced that FINEXITY, with its combination of regulatory depth, technological excellence, and capital-markets expertise, will lead the next generation of European trading infrastructure,” says Michael Ost, Deputy CEO and Managing Director Exchange of FINEXITY Group. “With the planned DLT-based trading venue as well as our enterprise SaaS solution for financial institutions and the modular SMB SaaS solution for securities firms, we are creating real value for investors and intermediaries.”



Exchange Division as Growth Driver

As Head of the Exchange Division, Ost is responsible for building FINEXITY’s technical trading and settlement infrastructure - including the planned DLT-TSS license and the enterprise and small-and-medium-business (SMB) SaaS solutions. This unit forms the technological and regulatory backbone of the Group and is considered a key growth driver by generating recurring revenues from transactions and SaaS licenses and enables platform scalability.



The capital increase is intended to not only finance the previously announced acquisition of the licensed securities institute Effecta - a leading liability umbrella in online-based securities distribution in Germany - but moreover to implement the upcoming application of the DLT-TSS license and its infrastructure as well as to expand the trading platform solution offerings. With this, FINEXITY is transitioning from its existing OTC trading to a fully regulated multilateral trading facility (MTF) with blockchain-based real-time settlement, the so-called atomic settlement. Thereby positioning FINEXITY as an integrated infrastructure provider for tokenized securities in Europe.



New SMB SaaS Platform for Liability Umbrellas, Investment Brokers, and Wealth Managers

In parallel, FINEXITY is set to roll out a modular SMB SaaS solution for liability umbrellas, wealth managers, and investment brokers. It includes digital subscription workflows, CRM and portfolio modules, as well as a direct connection to the trading-venue infrastructure. The pilot phase is already underway, with market launch planned for Q1 2026.



“With the SMB SaaS platform, we are enabling seamless, regulated access to tokenized Private Market investments for a wider range of intermediaries - efficient, digital, and fully compliant,” Ost adds.



Experience and Background of Michael Ost

As Deputy CEO of FINEXITY Group, Michael Ost holds overall responsibility for the Exchange Division. His extensive experience in banking, IT transformation, and regulatory affairs forms the foundation for implementing the DLT-based trading platform and SaaS rollout. In addition, he drives the further development of the business model, develops marketing and sales strategies, and expands strategic partnerships.



Michael Ost brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial sector and previously held various leadership positions within Deutsche Bank Group. Most recently, he served as Deputy CEO of BHW Bausparkasse (a leading German mortgage savings bank), prior to which he headed Deutsche Bank’s retail and private banking operations at its Frankfurt headquarters.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an invitation to make a public offer to sell securities, in particular within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC trading platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The trading platform enables investments in a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including Private Equity, Private Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, and Collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen (savings banks) and Volksbanken (cooperative banks).



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors. Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 25 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:

Media Contacts FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

