EQS-News: First warm-up of line 3 starts at the main plant in Dillingen

First warm-up of line 3 starts at the main plant in Dillingen



24.05.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Successful start of hot commissioning of reactor 3

First production run scheduled to start next week

Throughput to be brought up to 75 to 80% quickly

Dillingen / Saar, 24 May 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) is commissioning the third and thus last thermolysis reactor (TAD 3) at its main plant in Dillingen/Saar. Yesterday, following the positive commissioning process of TAD 2, the third reactor was heated up for the first time. This involved heating the new reactor to a temperature of around 650°C for the first time.

The findings from the previous commissioning of TAD 2 were transferred in full to TAD 3 . In recent weeks, additional minor adjustments have been made on this basis, which have contributed to a smooth start of the new reactor . After the reactor has cooled down and final preparatory work has been completed this weekend, the first warm-up run with the production of thermolysis oil and rCB is scheduled for next week. The aim is to ramp up the throughput of TAD 3 to 75 to 80% of the target output within a few commissioning runs. Within the next six to twelve months, TAD 2 and TAD 3 will then be successively ramped up to full capacity utilisation of 100%.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “We are proud that we will soon be able to utilise the full potential of our thermolysis technology. Thanks to the findings from the commissioning of TAD 2, we were able to make minor optimisations before the start of TAD 3, which led to a smooth first warm-up of TAD 3. With the first hot run of the last reactor, we are now on the home stretch of our site expansion at our main plant in Dillingen.”

In addition, the final commissioning of the power generation of the produced thermolysis gas is scheduled for the next few weeks. Adjustments and fine-tuning are currently still being carried out.

