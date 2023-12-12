EQS-News: Florian Bauer resigns from the Executive Board of BAUER AG as announced

EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Florian Bauer resigns from the Executive Board of BAUER AG as announced



12.12.2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST

Schrobenhausen - There will be a change in the Executive Board of BAUER AG. Mr. Florian Bauer had already announced in the summer that he sees his future focus in the Geotechnical Solutions segment. He will now leave the Executive Board of BAUER AG on December 31.

"This decision has been maturing in me for a long time," says Florian Bauer. "The operational business is very close to my heart. I come from the construction site and want to work closer to the construction site again."

Florian Bauer will therefore once again devote himself fully to his duties in the management team of BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH and end his previous dual role as a member of the Executive Board of BAUER AG.

In order to manage the transition phase, Mr. Hartmut Beutler will return temporarily as an interim member of the Executive Board on January 1, 2024.

"I would like to thank Florian Bauer for the very good and trusting cooperation over the past six years," says Peter Hingott, CEO of BAUER AG. "His knowledge and commitment are extremely valuable for the Geotechnical Solutions segment, and I am delighted that he will be making a full contribution here."

