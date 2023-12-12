12.12.2023 09:50:56

EQS-News: Florian Bauer resigns from the Executive Board of BAUER AG as announced

EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Florian Bauer resigns from the Executive Board of BAUER AG as announced

12.12.2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen - There will be a change in the Executive Board of BAUER AG. Mr. Florian Bauer had already announced in the summer that he sees his future focus in the Geotechnical Solutions segment. He will now leave the Executive Board of BAUER AG on December 31.

"This decision has been maturing in me for a long time," says Florian Bauer. "The operational business is very close to my heart. I come from the construction site and want to work closer to the construction site again."

Florian Bauer will therefore once again devote himself fully to his duties in the management team of BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH and end his previous dual role as a member of the Executive Board of BAUER AG.

In order to manage the transition phase, Mr. Hartmut Beutler will return temporarily as an interim member of the Executive Board on January 1, 2024.

"I would like to thank Florian Bauer for the very good and trusting cooperation over the past six years," says Peter Hingott, CEO of BAUER AG. "His knowledge and commitment are extremely valuable for the Geotechnical Solutions segment, and I am delighted that he will be making a full contribution here."

 

About Bauer
The BAUER Group is a leading provider of services, machines and products for soil and groundwater. The Group has a global network on all continents. Its business activities are divided into three future-oriented segments with high synergy potential: Specialized Civil Engineering, Machinery and Resources. Bauer benefits greatly from the intermeshing of the three divisions and positions itself as an innovative and highly specialized provider of products and services for demanding foundation engineering work and related markets. Bauer thus offers suitable solutions for the world's major challenges, such as urbanization, the growing need for infrastructure, the environment and water. The BAUER Group, founded in 1790 and headquartered in Schrobenhausen, Upper Bavaria, recorded a total Group turnover of 1.7 billion euros in 2022 with around 12,000 employees worldwide. Further information can be found at www.bauer.de. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube!



Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de

12.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1797
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1795063

 
End of News EQS News Service

1795063  12.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795063&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BAUER AGmehr Nachrichten