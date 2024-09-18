|
EQS-News: Follow-up order worth millions: technotrans expands series production of battery cooling systems for e-buses
Follow-up order worth millions: technotrans expands series production of battery cooling systems for e-buses
Sassenberg, September 18,2024 - technotrans is continuing its successful course in the growth market of electromobility unabated. The thermal management specialist has won a follow-up order from a leading European electric bus manufacturer again in the high single-digit million-euro range. As a seamless continuation of the initial order, technotrans will be supplying further battery thermal management systems (BTMS) to three production sites for electrified buses in France and the Czech Republic from November this year. The order will run until 2025.
"The further expansion of the series production business and the cooperation underlines the trust our customer places in technotrans as a reliable partner and in our technological solution expertise," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "We are thus continuing our growth and strengthening our market position. Thermal management from technotrans is and will remain a driving force in the global shift towards emission-free mobility."
The initial order announced in May is one of the largest for the technology group in the road vehicle business. With this new order, the renowned e-bus manufacturer has secured a continuous supply for 2024 and 2025. technotrans has expanded series production and is already delivering large quantities on a weekly basis. The customised BTMS are used in several e-bus series. The particularly energy-efficient technotrans systems ensure the operational safety of the vehicles by cooling the battery.
About technotrans SE:
