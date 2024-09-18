EQS-News: Follow-up order worth millions: technotrans expands series production of battery cooling systems for e-buses

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Follow-up order worth millions: technotrans expands series production of battery cooling systems for e-buses



18.09.2024 / 10:20 CET/CEST

Follow-up order worth millions: technotrans expands series production of battery cooling systems for e-buses Follow-up order in the high single-digit million-euro range, seamless continuation of initial order, with delivery from November 2024

Battery thermal management systems (BTMS) for e-bus series

Continued growth in the Energy Management focus market, expansion of BTMS series production Sassenberg, September 18,2024 - technotrans is continuing its successful course in the growth market of electromobility unabated. The thermal management specialist has won a follow-up order from a leading European electric bus manufacturer again in the high single-digit million-euro range. As a seamless continuation of the initial order, technotrans will be supplying further battery thermal management systems (BTMS) to three production sites for electrified buses in France and the Czech Republic from November this year. The order will run until 2025. "The further expansion of the series production business and the cooperation underlines the trust our customer places in technotrans as a reliable partner and in our technological solution expertise," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "We are thus continuing our growth and strengthening our market position. Thermal management from technotrans is and will remain a driving force in the global shift towards emission-free mobility." The initial order announced in May is one of the largest for the technology group in the road vehicle business. With this new order, the renowned e-bus manufacturer has secured a continuous supply for 2024 and 2025. technotrans has expanded series production and is already delivering large quantities on a weekly basis. The customised BTMS are used in several e-bus series. The particularly energy-efficient technotrans systems ensure the operational safety of the vehicles by cooling the battery.

Further information at: www.technotrans.com About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 262.1 million for the 2023 financial year. Contact for journalists: Investor Relations:

