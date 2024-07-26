EQS-News: FORTEC Group values continuity and reliability: Early contract extension for CEO Sandra Maile

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous

FORTEC Group values continuity and reliability: Early contract extension for CEO Sandra Maile



26.07.2024 / 08:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORTEC Group values continuity and reliability: Early contract extension for CEO Sandra Maile

The Supervisory Board at FORTEC Elektronik AG has extended the contract with Chair of the Executive Board Sandra Maile early. The business school graduate who has led FORTEC since 2017 will remain at the head of the company for another five years from 2025.

With this unanimous decision, the Supervisory Board emphasises the importance of continuity and reliability at management level, particularly in these times of transformation and external changes.

“Fortec Elektronik AG with Sandra Maile at the top has achieved the relevant prerequisites to prepare the Group for the future in recent years. And now it's time to take the next big step, particularly in these economically challenging times: successfully and consistently implementing the new STRONG TOGETHER 2030 strategy that was developed in the new management board team. We value continuity and reliability for this”, comments Christoph Schubert, Chair of the Supervisory Board and also highlights Sandra Maile's personal commitment to the company.

Sandra Maile

Chair of the Management Board

FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.

For better legibility, the generic masculine form is used in the text. Of course, all genders are referred to equally without any intent to discriminate.