25.06.2024 16:40:04
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Berlin, June 25, 2024 – Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin today. As in the previous year, the event was held in the form of a physical meeting. The proportion of votes represented at the Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year amounted to 51.4% of the share capital.
Dr. Dirk Markus, Paul Owsianowski and Dr. Martin Schoefer were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board until the next Annual General Meeting in 2025 with more than 88% of the votes each.
Johannes Boot, Klaus Röhrig and Dr. Alexander Granderath, whose regular term of office would have ended with the Annual General Meeting in 2025, resigned from their positions as members of the Supervisory Board at the end of today's Annual General Meeting. For this reason, three new members of the Supervisory Board had to be elected. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board express their sincere thanks to Klaus Röhrig, Dr. Alexander Granderath and Johannes Boot for their great commitment and support over the past years.
At the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board reported on the past financial year and gave an outlook on plans for the future.
Following the Management Board's report, the Management Board and Supervisory Board answered all questions from shareholders and shareholder associations. The Annual General Meeting also approved the renewal of the authorization to acquire and use treasury shares up to a total of 10% of the existing share capital. The remuneration report and the new remuneration system for the members of the Management Board were also approved. The actions of the Supervisory Board were approved for the 2023 financial year, but not those of the Management Board.
Information on the Annual General Meeting, including the complete voting results, is available at https://www.fp-francotyp.com/hauptversammlung.
Disclaimer
Statements in this release that relate to the future development and forecasts of the Group are based on our careful assessment of future events. Additional negative macroeconomic developments may result in the actual results for the 2024 financial year deviating from the forecast.
Dr. Monika Plum
About Francotyp-Postalia:
25.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
