EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board

Francotyp-Postalia: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board



25.06.2024 / 16:40 CET/CEST

Berlin, June 25, 2024 – Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin today. As in the previous year, the event was held in the form of a physical meeting. The proportion of votes represented at the Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year amounted to 51.4% of the share capital.

Dr. Dirk Markus, Paul Owsianowski and Dr. Martin Schoefer were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board until the next Annual General Meeting in 2025 with more than 88% of the votes each.

Johannes Boot, Klaus Röhrig and Dr. Alexander Granderath, whose regular term of office would have ended with the Annual General Meeting in 2025, resigned from their positions as members of the Supervisory Board at the end of today's Annual General Meeting. For this reason, three new members of the Supervisory Board had to be elected. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board express their sincere thanks to Klaus Röhrig, Dr. Alexander Granderath and Johannes Boot for their great commitment and support over the past years.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board reported on the past financial year and gave an outlook on plans for the future.

Following the Management Board's report, the Management Board and Supervisory Board answered all questions from shareholders and shareholder associations. The Annual General Meeting also approved the renewal of the authorization to acquire and use treasury shares up to a total of 10% of the existing share capital. The remuneration report and the new remuneration system for the members of the Management Board were also approved. The actions of the Supervisory Board were approved for the 2023 financial year, but not those of the Management Board.

Information on the Annual General Meeting, including the complete voting results, is available at https://www.fp-francotyp.com/hauptversammlung.

About Francotyp-Postalia:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally active FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and working life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business divisions: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions division, FP improves its customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation and shipping management & logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions division, FP is the world's third-largest provider of mailing systems and the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP is represented in 15 countries by its own subsidiaries and in many other countries via dealers. In the Mail Services division, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is one of the leading providers in Germany. In 2023, FP generated revenue of more than 240 million euros.

