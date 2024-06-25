25.06.2024 16:40:04

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Francotyp-Postalia: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board

25.06.2024 / 16:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, June 25, 2024 – Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin today. As in the previous year, the event was held in the form of a physical meeting. The proportion of votes represented at the Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year amounted to 51.4% of the share capital.

Dr. Dirk Markus, Paul Owsianowski and Dr. Martin Schoefer were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board until the next Annual General Meeting in 2025 with more than 88% of the votes each.

Johannes Boot, Klaus Röhrig and Dr. Alexander Granderath, whose regular term of office would have ended with the Annual General Meeting in 2025, resigned from their positions as members of the Supervisory Board at the end of today's Annual General Meeting. For this reason, three new members of the Supervisory Board had to be elected. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board express their sincere thanks to Klaus Röhrig, Dr. Alexander Granderath and Johannes Boot for their great commitment and support over the past years.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board reported on the past financial year and gave an outlook on plans for the future.

Following the Management Board's report, the Management Board and Supervisory Board answered all questions from shareholders and shareholder associations. The Annual General Meeting also approved the renewal of the authorization to acquire and use treasury shares up to a total of 10% of the existing share capital. The remuneration report and the new remuneration system for the members of the Management Board were also approved. The actions of the Supervisory Board were approved for the 2023 financial year, but not those of the Management Board.

Information on the Annual General Meeting, including the complete voting results, is available at https://www.fp-francotyp.com/hauptversammlung.

 

Disclaimer

Statements in this release that relate to the future development and forecasts of the Group are based on our careful assessment of future events. Additional negative macroeconomic developments may result in the actual results for the 2024 financial year deviating from the forecast.

 

For investor relations press inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Monika Plum
Phone.: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

 

About Francotyp-Postalia:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally active FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and working life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business divisions: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions division, FP improves its customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation and shipping management & logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions division, FP is the world's third-largest provider of mailing systems and the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP is represented in 15 countries by its own subsidiaries and in many other countries via dealers. In the Mail Services division, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is one of the leading providers in Germany. In 2023, FP generated revenue of more than 240 million euros.


Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

25.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1932915

 
End of News EQS News Service

1932915  25.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1932915&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 2,56 0,79% Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street lief am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen