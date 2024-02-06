|
06.02.2024 17:48:16
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board
Berlin, February 6, 2024
The previous Chairman, Dr. Alexander Granderath, had previously informed the Board of his intention to resign from the chairmanship for personal reasons. Dr. Granderath, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding since November 2020, remains a member of the Supervisory Board. Klaus Röhrig has been elected as the Deputy Chairman, having been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2013 and previously holding the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board from 2013 to 2020.
The Management Board and Supervisory Board express gratitude to Dr. Granderath for his successful tenure as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for Francotyp-Postalia and look forward to working together with Mr. Boot in this position.
About Francotyp-Postalia:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business area, FP improves customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation and shipping & logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business areas, FP is the world’s third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business areas, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2022, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 250 million.
For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
06.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1831731
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1831731 06.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|2,56
|4,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Staatliche Maßnahmen treiben China-Börsen an - Verluste in Japan
Der ATX präsentierte sich am Dienstag freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte neue Rekorde erklimmen. Die US-Börsen konnten leichte Gewinne einfahren. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.