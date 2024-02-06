EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel







Berlin, February 6, 2024

In today’s meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Johannes Boot as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. Johannes Boot has been a member of the Supervisory Board since June 2023. He is Chief Investment Officer of the investment management company Lotus Investment Management, which works for the major shareholder Dr. Dirk Markus, who holds a 25.34% stake in the company via Olive Tree Invest GmbH.

The previous Chairman, Dr. Alexander Granderath, had previously informed the Board of his intention to resign from the chairmanship for personal reasons. Dr. Granderath, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding since November 2020, remains a member of the Supervisory Board. Klaus Röhrig has been elected as the Deputy Chairman, having been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2013 and previously holding the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board from 2013 to 2020.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board express gratitude to Dr. Granderath for his successful tenure as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for Francotyp-Postalia and look forward to working together with Mr. Boot in this position.

About Francotyp-Postalia:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business area, FP improves customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation and shipping & logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business areas, FP is the world’s third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business areas, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2022, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 250 million.

