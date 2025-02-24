EQS-News: From Innovating To Protecting Its Shareholders: Alpha Moduss Strategy To Transform The Retail Market

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

From Innovating To Protecting Its Shareholders: Alpha Moduss Strategy To Transform The Retail Market



24.02.2025 / 14:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - February 24, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Online, in cars and on mobile phones, data is being mined about consumers' likes and dislikes, the websites they visit and the brands they interact with. But that data mining, aimed at creating personalized shopping experiences, tends to end when the consumer enters the store, picks an item off the shelf or pays at checkout. Brands can’t always know if the consumer liked the product, found the packaging appealing or if a display drew them in or turned them off.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) wants to change that, and it is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to meet its objectives. The technology company specializing in AI-driven retail and fintech solutions uses sensors and AI to capture consumer sentiment and buyer impressions in the moments when they are first interacting with a product. To achieve that, Alpha Modus is building new technology, from digital signage to smart inventory management systems. It's deploying kiosks and targeted digital ads in an effort to make the shopping experience better for everyone.

Interacting With Consumers At The Point Of Sale

Take its digital signage, for starters. Through it, customers can interact with brands and receive targeted ads at the point of sale, providing brands with real-time information on a customer’s age, gender and most significant emotions when interacting with the sign. With the company’s smart inventory management solutions, brands know as soon as a product is removed from the store shelf.

Its latest offering, kiosks and mobile applications to serve the unbanked, provides another potential revenue stream for Alpha Modus. In partnership with CashXAI Inc., the fintech company going after the unbanked market, Alpha Modus is deploying kiosks to support several applications that include the ability to pay bills and loans, purchase gift cards and movie tickets, buy cryptocurrencies and transfer money.

As part of this initiative, Alpha Modus inked a deal with GlobeTopper, a platform for prepaid products and digital transactions, through which Alpha Modus gained the exclusive right to resell GlobeTopper’s digital transaction products, including prepaid cards, event tickets, cryptocurrency services and remittance products. These kiosks, which will have Alpha Modus AI technology embedded in them, will be deployed at retailers, the company says, giving them the potential for a new revenue stream and customers a reason to come into their stores. It's a big opportunity, given there are 5.6 million unbanked households in the U.S. alone.

Deployment Commences

The aforementioned partnership is now in the deployment phase with Alpha Modus and CashX recently announcing that CashX is beginning deployment of these financial kiosks across a network of supermarkets initially in California and Colorado. According to the companies, they have a contract to deploy these kiosks in 10,000 locations by the end of 2026. Alpha Modus’s AI technology is expected to be integrated into the kiosk during the second half of 2025. Each AI-powered CashX kiosk is projected to serve 1,250 unique visitors per month, reaching 150 million unique visits per year once all the kiosks are deployed – generating $75 million in annual ad revenue for Alpha Modus, reports the company.

“This is a defining moment for Alpha Modus. We see our AI technology revolutionizing the self-service financial kiosk industry, creating an entirely new revenue stream while providing critical services to millions of consumers,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “With projected advertising revenue alone reaching $75 million annually, we plan on delivering scalable, high-margin revenue growth for our investors during the deployment period.”

Defending Its Business And Shareholders

Beyond innovating and inking partnerships, Alpha Modus is busy defending its IP and its reputation in the marketplace. Take its recently filed patent infringement lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., for example. Alpha Modus filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the drug store chain in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleging Walgreens willfully infringed on Alpha Modus’s patented AI-driven retail technology by deploying digital smart screens in its stores that copy the innovations protected under Alpha Modus’s patents.

It follows recent actions Alpha Modus had taken against other retailers and technology providers. Alpha Modus says the cases reflect the company’s commitment to protecting its technology and securing rightful recognition of its innovations. The first of these cases is set for trial in November 2025.

“We believe our technology is currently being used by scores of brands, retailers and technology providers. Our research demonstrates that, as a result, damages due Alpha Modus far exceed an estimated $500 million and could easily run into the billions over the life of our patents. This lawsuit is a necessary step to protect our intellectual property and uphold fair competition,” says Alessi.

Shutting Down The ‘Noise’

Alpha Modus is also making efforts to set the record straight about its business and performance from what the company calls "uninformed speculation by certain market participants.” Alpha Modus’s stock was under pressure amid what the company said were misconceptions about its business and its SPAC deal.

“In recent years, it’s been the norm to compete for the exit door as so many of these SPAC transactions had finance structures surrounding the de-SPAC that encouraged selling,” said Alessi. “Unlike most SPAC transactions in recent years, we worked diligently to secure prudent closing terms in our merger. We did not allow the issuance of commitment shares or warrants at a zero-cost basis that would otherwise incentivize selling. We did just the opposite. We painfully renegotiated existing sponsor side fees and reduced share issuances to the extent we could.”

What’s more, Alessi says that while short sellers may create “noise,” it doesn’t reflect the opportunities the company thinks it has ahead. The CEO noted the company is “laser-focused” on executing its strategy, which he said is built on strong fundamentals, a precise plan and a team of talented employees.

Having transitioned to a publicly traded entity, it was a fitting milestone for Alpha Modus when the company announced it would be ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Feb 20.

To stay up to date on the latest from Alpha Modus, click here.

Featured photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga