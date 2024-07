EQS-News: FUCHS successfully completes the acquisition of the LUBCON Group, a manufacturer of high-performance specialty lubricants

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Acquisition

FUCHS successfully completes the acquisition of the LUBCON Group, a manufacturer of high-performance specialty lubricants (news with additional features)



26.07.2024 / 13:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FUCHS successfully completes the acquisition of the LUBCON Group, a manufacturer of high-performance specialty lubricants

On April 22, 2024, the FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, signed an agreement to acquire the international LUBCON Group. The family-run German company, headquartered in Maintal, Hesse, has many years of experience and expertise in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of greases, oils, and pastes. The company's high-quality products are used in various sectors such as the railway, roller bearings, paper, textiles, food, pharmaceutical and wind industries.



After receiving all the necessary approvals, the acquisition was completed today. The acquisition of the LUBCON Group offers a significant opportunity for future development and global competitiveness. The acquisition brings a team of highly qualified employees with extensive technological expertise as well as an expansion of the product portfolio, particularly in the field of industrial lubricants and greases. This strengthens the existing key markets and enables penetration into new sales markets. This strategic decision will further strengthen the FUCHS Group's position as a leading supplier in the industry. The company will continue to operate from its location in Maintal, Hesse.



In the financial year 2023, the LUBCON Group generated sales revenues of around EUR 40 million with 13 operating companies, five production sites and over 200 employees.

Mannheim, July 26, 2024

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:

Press release from April 22, 2024: FUCHS acquires manufacturer for high-performance specialty lubricants

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/



About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,200 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2023, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.5 billion with 33 production sites and 55 operating companies.