EQS-News: German Federal Employment Agency commissions USU for TEBIT project

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

German Federal Employment Agency commissions USU for TEBIT project



10.01.2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Moeglingen, January 10, 2024.

USU GmbH has won a framework contract tendered by the Federal Employment Agency (Bundesagentur für Arbeit / BA). This includes the delivery of software licenses for USU Service Management as well as a service package over 48 months.

The TEBIT (Technical Inventory Management System IT) system for inventory management based on the USU Valuemation software has been in productive use at the BA since 2016. TEBIT supports the entire IT asset lifecycle. This also includes the documentation and historization of all IT asset data relating to the technical configuration, installations, modifivations and all local changes (relocations) as well as the management and allocation of all prices and contract data to the IT assets over the entire life cycle. It is one of the key elements for IT management.

In order to ensure the smooth and stable operation of the TEBIT process in the future, USU is carrying out the migration to the latest USU Service Management software, including additional modules, and providing further technical measures and adaptations, e.g. to support current security requirements. In addition, there are further comprehensive maintenance and support services.

"We are pleased about the trust of our customer BA. TEBIT is at the heart of managing the entire IT infrastructure with hundreds of thousands of IT assets across the organization," says Frank Dreher, Managing Director of USU.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

Contact

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

E-mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

E-mail: falk.sorge@usu.com