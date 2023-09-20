EQS-News: GFT improves its Leader ranking in the 2023 SPARK MATRIX for Digital Banking Services

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Study/Miscellaneous

GFT improves its Leader ranking in the 2023 SPARK MATRIX for Digital Banking Services



20.09.2023 / 10:04 CET/CEST

GFT named a leader second year in a row

Stuttgart, 20 September. For the second year running the influential report from analysts Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has recognised GFT as a Leader in the field of digital banking. The digital transformation pioneer even improved on last years already excellent ranking.

According to VVVD Akhilesh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, GFT offers API-based banking-as-a-service that enables organizations to achieve digital transformation through its full-stack banking accelerators BankLiteX and BankStart. The company stands out in the global Digital Banking Services market owing to its differentiated offerings, such as a cloud-native digital banking launcher (DBL) for rapid digital transformation, a High-Performance Computing (HPC) engine to perform complex analysis, and strategic partnerships developed with AWS, Thought Machine, and Mambu. With its comprehensive functional capabilities, strong customer value proposition, and compelling ratings across customer impact and service excellence parameters, GFT has been recognized as a leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM: Digital Banking Services, adds Akhilesh.

Proven experience earns trust

GFT is now working on eight active Thought Machine implementations globally, including a Tier 1 U.S. bank and a leading consumer bank in India. This latest recognition by SPARK MATRIX reflects GFTs position as the strategic partner with the most Thought Machine deployments globally and further enhances the companys reputation.

Comprehensive services capabilities

The recognition from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for our digital banking solutions is a testament to GFTs role as a leader in digital banking, says Alpesh Tailor, Group Head of Banking Solutions at GFT. We are seeing strong demand for these services both from incumbents and neobanks alike which is no surprise because they give banks much faster time to market, greater flexibility, and easy access to the latest technologies.

The combination of GFTs comprehensive offerings and extensive experience at implementation gives their clients a unique set of benefits. They can confidently;

Trust their supplier thanks to its position as the strategic partner with most Thought Machine deployments.

thanks to its position as the strategic partner with most Thought Machine deployments. Leverage fully cloud -native modern technology solutions.

cloud De-risk a big bang approach by operating under a co-existence strategy.

by operating under a co-existence strategy. Launch new products and monetise them quickly via the new technology stack.

via the new technology stack. Accelerate delivery with a tool kit that reduces risk while shortening the time to value.

with a tool kit that reduces risk while shortening the time to value. Access a growing partner ecosystem of market leading ISVs and the major hyperscalers to build a best-in-class digital bank.

of market leading ISVs and the major hyperscalers to build a best-in-class digital bank. Rely on a growing team of experts in GFTs network of five Digital Banking Centres of Excellence in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

in GFTs network of five Digital Banking Centres of Excellence in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Develop their value proposition and market position with strategic input from CO.RE, GFTs dedicated global core banking unit.

