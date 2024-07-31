EQS-News: Global Tower: Project transfer to new owners completed after full refurbishment

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Global Tower: Project transfer to new owners completed after full refurbishment



31.07.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, July 31, 2024

Press release of the Branicks Group AG

Global Tower: Project transfer to new owners completed after full refurbishment

Iconic high-rise fully let in a challenging market environment

Top ratings for sustainability and connectivity

With Closing, Branicks takes on the fee component as project coordinator

Frankfurt am Main, July 31, 2024: Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has successfully completed the coordination of the complete refurbishment of the Global Tower in Frankfurt's banking district and the full transfer of ownership of the landmark property to funds of the joint venture partners HANSAINVEST Real Assets and PATRIZIA. Full occupancy had already been achieved in May 2023 in an extremely challenging and competitive market environment. The core refurbishment was completed and the transaction closed on July 31, 2024, with the Branicks Group also collecting the development fees upon closing.

Over the past few years, the almost 110-metre-high Global Tower has been completely renovated and extensively revitalized according to plans by architect Holger Meyer. Following the completion of this project, it now offers 27 floors and over 33,000 square meters of rental space with excellent amenity and workplace quality as well as extremely flexible space concepts. It meets the highest energy standards and has been awarded platinum prequalification by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB). In addition, the “Global Tower” was one of the first high-rise buildings in Frankfurt's banking district to receive a WiredScore Platinum certificate for its high level of digital connectivity. The Skyline Atlas lists the Global Tower as a premium property. The Global Tower is fully let to companies from the financial sector, the IT industry and consulting. The Branicks Group has also been a user of the Global Tower with its corporate headquarters since 2023.

“The transformation of this classic “Global Tower” building in Frankfurt's banking district is an exemplary success story for Branicks. Here, we were able to make full use of our comprehensive real estate expertise along the value chain: Revitalization through core refurbishment of a true icon; development and implementation of forward-looking sustainability, digitalization and workplace concepts; letting to premium users and attractive placement of the asset in first-class funds. The Global Tower not only has a high profile in Frankfurt's skyscraper landscape, it is also a flagship project for Branicks' performance and also shows that the market for office assets in the premium segment is continuing to recover. Our thanks also go to our joint venture partners, in particular the HANSAINVEST Real Assets team, who have been reliable partners at our side even in difficult times,” said Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG.

The Global Tower, built in 1970-1974 by Commerzbank as its headquarters according to designs by architect Richard Heil and extended in 1994 to include the Global Forum designed by Sir Norman Forster, is one of the landmark properties in Frankfurt's banking district and is partly a listed building. Together with the TaunusTurm, the OmniTurm and the Japan Center, it is located at Frankfurt's most famous high-rise intersection of Neue Mainzer Strasse, Große Gallusstrasse and Taunustor.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

