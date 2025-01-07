EQS-News: GlobeTopper Achieves Record $4.3M in December 2024 Revenue

EQS-News: Diamond Creek Water LLC. / Key word(s): Financial

NEW YORK - January 7, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), parent company of Diamond Creek Water and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobeTopper, proudly announces another milestone: GlobeTopper achieved $4.3 million in revenue for December 2024.

As a leader in the B2B digital gift card space, GlobeTopper partners with rewards programs, e-commerce platforms, and fintech companies to distribute a vast portfolio of e-gift cards from top global retailers. The growing demand for digital gift cards, alongside the adoption fintech strategies, has been pivotal in propelling GlobeTopper’s exceptional growth.

“This incredibly strong performance solidifies GlobeTopper as a global leader in the digital gift card industry and strengthens our trajectory into the fintech space,” said Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions, Inc. “It’s a testament to our exceptional management team and our commitment to positioning ASII as a fintech industry leader.”

GlobeTopper simplifies digital gift card distribution for businesses, offering access to over 2,700 popular brands across 65 countries. The company’s innovative platform has become a trusted solution for businesses looking to streamline their gifting and rewards programs.

Accredited Solutions (OTC: ASII) is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring and growing innovative technology-driven businesses. Through its subsidiaries, the Company aims to deliver sustainable growth and value to its shareholders.

