08.08.2024
EQS-News: grenke increases Group earnings and improves cost-income ratio in the first half of 2024
grenke increases Group earnings and improves cost-income ratio in the first half of 2024
Baden-Baden, August 8, 2024: grenke AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, significantly increased its profitability in the first half of 2024 compared to the same prior-year period. Driven primarily by the continued strong growth in new business over the past few quarters, Group earnings grew 11.3% to EUR 45.0 million (Q1-Q2 2023: EUR 40.4 million), and the cost-income ratio (CIR) improved to 57.1% (Q1-Q2 2023: 58.3%). In addition, the volume of lease receivables reached a new record high of EUR 6.1 billion (June 30, 2023: EUR 5.4 billion).
Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of grenke AG: “Despite the continued challenging market conditions, we remain on track. Our robust growth and advancing efficiency are increasingly translating into improved profitability.”
Dr Martin Paal, CFO of grenke AG: “Our issue of a benchmark bond is further evidence of our refinancing strength and secures our growth. Thanks to our cost management, we have improved our cost-income ratio and are on target for the half-year overall.”
Higher interest income in Q2 2024 accompanied by planned cost increase
Expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision rose in the second quarter of 2024 to EUR 28.3 million (Q2 2023: EUR 21.4 million), mainly due to the higher business volume and the required risk provisioning. The loss rate of 1.2% (Q2 2023: 0.9%) was in line with the expectations and the forecast of below 1.5%.
In the reporting quarter, the average number of employees (measured in full-time equivalents) increased 6.2% year-on-year to 2,180 employees (Q2 2023: 2,052 employees). The higher level of staff required to support growth led to a planned year-on-year increase in staff costs to EUR 48.1 million (Q2 2023: EUR 44.0 million).
Lease receivables exceed EUR 6 billion for the first time
Equity ratio remains solid and above target
Outlook for 2024
The financial report for the second quarter and first half-year of 2024 can be accessed on the Company’s website under the heading “Reports & Presentations”.
Key figures at a glance (in EUR million)
Note: Rounding differences may occur between individual values and the actual figure achieved in euros.
About grenke
