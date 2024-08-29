EQS-News: H2 Core AG expands activities in equipping African telecommunications companies with self-sufficient energy generation based on hydrogen for radio masts

EQS-News: H2 Core AG / Key word(s): Expansion

H2 Core AG expands activities in equipping African telecommunications companies with self-sufficient energy generation based on hydrogen for radio masts



29.08.2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Test operation successfully launched at leading telecommunications group and service provider in Africa

Complete systems from H2 Core as an environmentally friendly power source replace climate-damaging diesel generators for mobile phone networks

Partnership concluded with SYNERGY Partners to further dynamize growth in the telecommunications sector

Heide, 29. August 2024 - H2 Core AG ("H2 Core", ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2) continues to consistently implement its international expansion strategy with the development of the telecommunications market in Africa. H2 Core has supplied a leading telecommunications provider in South Africa and a major service provider in Kenya with the first test plants for self-sufficient hydrogen-based energy generation for radio masts. The companies will use H2 Core's "Outdoor HydroCab PowerCore" devices to replace the diesel generators previously used to ensure continuous grid stability. In addition to electrolysers and fuel cells, these complete systems for the production and use of green hydrogen also have water tank modules and dryers. They have already been delivered to the companies and have been in operation for several months.

To further accelerate growth in the telecommunications sector, H2 Core has entered into a cooperation with SYNERGY Partners, a consulting company that supports companies in economically securing the energy supply for critical infrastructures. SYNERGY Partners has decades of experience in the development of energy storage systems in the telecommunications sector and an extensive network of partners. This opens up new customer potential and significant growth opportunities for H2 Core. H2 Core is currently in talks with several companies from the telecommunications sector. The company is confident that it will be able to achieve further sales successes and implement new projects in the coming months.

In many African countries, there are repeated large-scale power outages as well as unintentional load drops and grid shutdowns, where the electricity is cut off in certain areas to prevent a complete blackout due to an overload of the power grid. The local power supply for critical infrastructure, which also includes telecommunications networks, is therefore often supported or taken over by diesel generators. However, these are maintenance-intensive, susceptible to theft and, in addition to the logistical challenges, also have a visible impact on the environment. In remote regions in particular, cell phones are an important way of participating in social life and the basis for economic growth. A reliable power supply is therefore essential for communication and connectivity. There are around 180,000 telecommunications masts south of the Sahara alone, many of which have diesel generators. Their operators are increasingly obliged to reduce CO 2 emissions and ensure a reliable and cost-efficient energy supply. Infrastructure and telecommunications providers sometimes face high penalties if they are unable to maintain their services.

With its complete systems, H2 Core offers companies a climate-friendly alternative to diesel generators and large batteries that can be up and running within a very short time. The complete systems from H2 Core can be adapted to individual requirements, are robust and suitable for many climate zones, scalable and flexible in use. They are characterized by long and cost-effective use and can supply energy continuously and reliably for several days thanks to their high energy density. In this way, H2 Core contributes to a significant improvement of the mobile network in Africa and at the same time ensures constant energy security.

Ulf Jörgensen, CEO of H2 Core: "Mobile operators around the world need a secure and reliable energy supply from renewable energy sources. Africa in particular offers enormous potential for safe and low-maintenance hydrogen solutions like ours. The partnership with SYNERGY Partners opens up the potential for us to supply complete hydrogen systems for a secure, logistics-free power supply for critical infrastructure and thus enable H2 Core to continue its dynamic growth."

