EQS-News: H2APEX Receives Grant for Construction of a 100 MW Electrolysis Plant in Rostock-Laage

EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

H2APEX Receives Grant for Construction of a 100 MW Electrolysis Plant in Rostock-Laage



15.07.2024 / 17:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Green Hydrogen Made in MV: H2APEX Receives Grant for Construction of a 100 MW Electrolysis Plant in Rostock-Laage

Federal Government and State MV Support Hydrogen Infrastructure Expansion with a Three Digit Million Amount

Rostock – Berlin – July 15, 2024: H2APEX from Rostock will build a 100 MW electrolysis plant for the production of green hydrogen at the Rostock-Laage site by 2027. Today in Berlin, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Dr. Robert Habeck, officially handed over the grant notice to the management of H2APEX (see photo). The project is part of the East German hydrogen hub "doing hydrogen" and is supported by European IPCEI funding (Important Project of Common European Interest) under the "Hy2Infra" wave. The expected investment volume for the plant amounts to around 213 million euros, with the federal government supporting 117 million euros and the state of MV contributing 50.2 million euros.

The goal of "doing hydrogen" is to create a strong platform for the hydrogen economy in East Germany, connecting innovative producers, gas network operators, and large customers. Northern Germany acts as a center for hydrogen imports and hydrogen production. The electrolysis plant to be built by H2APEX will become part of the production community in the north. To transport the produced hydrogen to the south, other partners of the "doing hydrogen" project are converting pipelines for hydrogen transport, so that from 2027 significant quantities can be transported from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to the greater Berlin area, Eisenhüttenstadt, and Leipzig-Leuna, also via connections to the Flow pipeline and Green Octopus to all major urban areas in Germany.

The 100 MW electrolysis plant by H2APEX in Rostock-Laage will have a production capacity of more than 7,500 tons of green hydrogen per year, equivalent to CO2 savings of approximately 85,000 tons. After its planned completion in 2027, the plant will be operated on-site by H2APEX itself and is expected to generate a high double-digit million-euro amount in annual recurring revenue from hydrogen, heat, and certificate sales.

For the implementation of this large project, which will play a significant role in the German hydrogen infrastructure, H2APEX was selected as the only SME by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection as one of a total of 24 major projects nationwide to benefit from the IPCEI funding, wave HY2Infra.

"The IPCEI project is an appraisal and a vote of confidence for H2APEX. It is one of the most important and significant projects in our current business development," says Peter Rößner, CEO of H2APEX, and adds: "For us, it is a special concern to generate added value, especially in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania." Axel Funke, CTO of H2APEX, explains: "MV is not necessarily known for large industrial plants. We at H2APEX are proud to contribute to the development of the hydrogen industry in MV."

Foto: Federal minister of economics and climate affairs, Robert Habeck presents the grant notice to … (Quelle: )

Contact: H2APEX

Kirsten Brückner

Head of Marketing and Communication

Phone: +49 381 799902-347

Mobile: +49 175 657 14 65

Timmermannsstrat 4 b

18055 Rostock

E-Mail: Kirsten.Brueckner@apex-energy.de

www.h2apex.com

About H2APEX

H2APEX is a merger of H2APEX Group SCA (ISIN LU0472835155, WKN A0YF5P), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the hydrogen specialist APEX Group. Together, the companies act in the market under the H2APEX brand. The operational core of H2APEX was founded in Rostock/Laage, Germany, in 2000 and has focused entirely on clean hydrogen production, storage and distribution since 2012. This makes the company one of the pioneers in this field. The goal of H2APEX is to become an internationally established developer and operator of hydrogen plants. In its core business, H2APEX develops, builds and sells or operates green hydrogen plants with an electrolysis capacity below 1 GW. These are used to decarbonize industrial value chains and to produce green hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives such as LOHC (liquid organic hydrogen carriers) and e-fuels. They are used, for example, in the steel, chemical and cement industries as well as other energy intensive industries. In addition, the company offers hydrogen plants for infrastructure and logistics, especially for industrial use in warehouses, ports and production facilities. www.h2apex.com