EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group with solid business performance at half-year

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group with solid business performance at half-year



09.08.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Hawesko Group with solid business performance at half-year

Hamburg, August 9, 2024. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) today published its half-year financial report 2024 including the figures for the second quarter (April 1 to June 30). With sales of € 294 million (previous year: € 310 million) and an operating EBIT of € 9.9 million (previous year: € 13.4 million) for the first half of the year, the business remains almost 5% below the previous year's level in a challenging market situation and is therefore unable to escape the weak consumer environment.

Stronger gross margins compared to the previous year partially compensated for the recent steady rise in costs. As expected, in addition to weaker sales, temporarily higher unit costs in logistics during the commissioning of the expansion investment at the Tornesch location had a negative impact. Overall, the Hawesko Group thus achieved an operating EBIT margin of 3.4% at the half-year mark (previous year: 4.3%).

In order to operate successfully in this difficult market environment, the three main priorities set by the Board of Management of the Hawesko Group will continue to be pursued with great attention: Stabilization and strengthening of sales performance, continuation of strict cost discipline as well as consistent restructuring at Wein & Co. and completion of the stabilization phase in logistics. The underlying, comprehensive structural measures already had a positive impact on the development of the Hawesko Group in the second quarter of 2024 and are expected to continue to strengthen the business performance.

For the second half of 2024, the Board of Management of the Hawesko Group expects persistently challenging market conditions and little economic tailwind. The Board of Management therefore continues to expect sales and operating EBIT in 2024 to at least match the previous year's figures.

# # #

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people across the Retail (Jacques’ and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding SE

Elbkaihaus

Grosse Elbstrasse 145 d

22767 Hamburg

Germany

Internet:

hawesko-holding.com Corporate information

hawesko.de Extensive range for wine connoisseurs

jacques.de Jacques' locations and online offerings

weinco.at Austria's leading specialist wine dealer

vinos.de The best wines from Spain

wirwinzer.de German wines directly from the producers

tesdorpf.de Traditional fine wine trader

weinart.de Rarities and top wines from around the world

the-wine-company.se Excellent wines for Sweden

enzo.de Italian wines and lifestyles

globalwine.ch Premium portfolio for highest quality demands

weinwolf.de International wine variety

volume-spirits.de Exquisite spirits portfolio

abayan.de Top wines from Italy

global-wines.cz Omnichannel premium retailer in the Czech Republic

dunker.ee Premium distributor in the Baltic States

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2100

Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2105

E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com